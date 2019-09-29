Saffron Barker swears by this £3.99 concealer for her daytime makeup look The 19-year-old vlogger has nailed the natural look...

Concealer is a key item in any makeup bag, helping to reduce redness, hide imperfections and highlight certain areas of the face. But if you're like us and struggle to choose from the hundreds of options available, Strictly Come Dancing's Saffron Barker shared a handy makeup tutorial using affordable drugstore products. To achieve the perfect daytime makeup, the vlogger opted for the Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer which costs just £3.99. Bargain!

"I feel like for a no makeup makeup look, concealer is very important because you want your skin to look healthy and glowy and very natural. With concealer, this is basically how you highlight your skin, so this is what makes a huge, huge difference," she told her 2.2 million subscribers.

RELATED: The best beauty advent calendars for 2019

In the 15-minute tutorial, Saffron applied the concealer in a triangle shape under her eyes stretching down to the base of her nose, on her chin, above her cupid's bow, at the tip of her nose and on her forehead, before blending it in with a beauty blender and powder brush. She highlighted the importance of using concealer at the end of the nose, stating: "that makes all the difference for me."

The 19-year-old blonde beauty paired the Collection concealer with Kill 3D Lifting Foundation, Clinique Chubby Stick, Mac Fix plus spray, Sleek eyebrow kit light 817 and Boujour Paris blush in shade brat to create her natural makeup look. Fans showered the star in compliments, with one commenting: "someone tell me how she still looks this good with hardly any makeup on?" and another joking: "''I'm not a makeup artist' end result looking like a model!!!"

SHOP: Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer, £3.99, Superdrug

Saffron is not afraid to experiment with other makeup looks as well, sporting gold metallic eye makeup for the Strictly red carpet and a soft pink smokey eye for her first performance with partner AJ Pritchard. However, she said the natural look is easy to wear every day and quick to apply. "Even though I did apply a lot of makeup, people don't need to know it guys," she said. We completely agree, you can never have enough concealer, especially if it costs as little as £3.99.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing relationships: A look back at former romances off the dancefloor