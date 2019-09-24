Rainbow makeup can be chic AND mood boosting - just ask this Instagram star Rainbow eyemakeup? Yes please…

We've had candy pink eyeshadow, neon liners and jazzy mascaras, but now we're all about rainbow eye makeup. Not convinced? Just check out beauty influencer Amy Lawrenson who roadtested the trend for her Instagram followers - and if you think rainbow hues are just for kids, think again.

Amy told HELLO!: "As we're now officially into autumn, I was looking at the more muted shades in my makeup bag, but I figured why do we have to go for a more sombre palette just because the weather has turned?! Colour therapy - using colours to change your mood or make you feel a certain way - works, so I decided to go bold on my lids to brighten my mood."

With the miserable weather we're having in the UK right now, we reckon summer brights could be just the thing for our makeup bag.

"I was inspired by @MMMitchell's palette Me, Myself and MMMMitchell," Amy said. "It's basically the only palette you will ever need - it's packed with bold colours and neutrals in matte and shimmers."

SHOP: Me, Myself and MMMMitchell , £30, Beauty Bay

The beauty expert told us: "This is perfect if you have hooded lids as I do, the effect is more subtle as you can only really see the look in its full glory when you blink or shut your eyes. You could choose any combination of colours you like. I applied each shade using my fingertip to 'fingerpaint' my lids, I then used a small Morphe brush to pack extra colour on just where needed and then used the fluffy Real Technique's Deluxe Crease Brush to very gently blend the edges to soften the look but not to merge the colours too much.

"I added a little sparkle (the shade Muffin) over the pink (shade name Morning Glory) to add a pop on the centre of my lids. I then anchored the look with a warm brown shadow under the lash line and a lot of black mascara."

VIDEO: @Amy_Lawrenson

Would this be too much for work tomorrow? Perhaps - but we're giving it a try anyway. How about you?

The Me, Myself and MMMitchell palette is available at Beauty Bay, £30 for 32 pressed pigments and likely to sell out soon (there was a 20,000 waiting list!).

