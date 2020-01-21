Ruth Langsford has excited her fans on social media after sharing a video of herself getting a makeover ahead of a photoshoot. The Loose Women star posted the behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram account on Monday, and not only did she look lovely with natural, barely-there makeup, but she rocked a trendy swept-back hair look. Ruth's latest image received plenty of compliments from her followers, with one writing: "Love your hair," while another wrote: "Looking beautiful Ruth, your hair looks lovely." A third added: "Oh Ruth, you look gorgeous." The This Morning presenter had captioned the video: "Glam for a very exciting photoshoot," and tagged her hair and beauty team, Liz Beckett and Jason Crozier.

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford got a glamorous makeover on a photoshoot

While Ruth is renowned for her blonde bob, which she wears styled straight with choppy layers and a statement fringe, she occasionally changes up her look. At the beginning of the year, fans adored seeing her style her hair in a half-up do while presenting This Morning with Eamonn Holmes, and she received many messages from fans who thought the hairstyle made her look younger. One wrote: "Looks lovely! Makes you look younger!" while another commented: "Love it, makes you look younger." A third added: "Thought you looked fabulous with your new do, really suits you."

The TV presenter recently experimented with a new hairstyle on This Morning

The TV personality's short hairstyle is high maintenance and she pays regular visits to hairdressers Leo Bancroft in Surrey so that she can keep it the perfect length. She regularly experiments with different hues of blonde highlights too, and over the years has dyed her hair various colours, including jet black and auburn. The star's hair is always full of volume, and she previously revealed that she keeps it looking nice and thick by having tape hair extensions.

Last year, Ruth shared a video on Instagram of herself getting the extensions fitted and explained the process to her followers. She said in the footage: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!" Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add fullness. Ruth previously revealed that she was getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause.

