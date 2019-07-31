We LOVE Nadia Sawalha's secret makeup weapon for smoky eyes The next big thing

Celebs all seem to get that smoky eye look spot on, don't they? Try it at home, however, and it can all go a bit pear-shaped. No-one wants to look panda-eyes at the START of the day. Well, thank you very much lovely Nadia Sawalha for sharing a helpful beauty tutorial for us on your Instagram Stories. The Loose Women panellist took to her social media page on Wednesday to post a series of story clips showing her makeup artist Donna May getting her camera-ready – and what a transformation! We see Nadia go from makeup-free to TV glam stage by stage, but the part we're most obsessed by is her eyeliner.

In one clip we see Donna finishing off Nadia's smoky eye look with the ultimate beauty bag secret weapon – a thick eyeliner pencil called the 'Kajal Stick'. It's like a huge black Crayola crayon used for the eyes and we want one. Donna uses it on the inside of Nadia's lower lids to give that extra-glam wow factor. "Everyone asks where this is from," says Donna.

Photo credit: Instagram / Nadia Sawalha

The best bit is the Lord & Berry Kajal Stick is actually affordable, priced £14 from Look Fantastic *does mini seated celebration dance on chair. Billed as 'India's ancient beauty secret', the Kajal Stick is an intense black hue, creamy in texture and gentle enough for use on the inner eye. It contains Vitamin E and natural actives that protect the stratum cornea. Wow.

The Kajal Stick from Look Fantasic

One shopper posted this review of the product: "This Kajal Stick from Lord & Berry is fantastic. It goes on very smoothly and easily and the black is deep and intense and long-lasting." They added: "It has become an instant favourite and I'm not going back to eyeliner pencils after using this!"

Photo credit: Instagram / Nadia Sawalha

We have to mention Nadia's fabulous outfit too. The star looked stunning in a bright yellow blouse by Zara, very jazzy black trousers with fun side zips from Hobbs and some cool white trainers by Mint Velvet.

