Ruth Langsford gave fans an insight into her routine before going on air on Wednesday, by sharing a photo of herself being made up in the makeup chair. Ahead of presenting her QVC fashion segment, the TV personality posted a short video on Instagram of herself surrounded by her glam squad. The star's hairdresser was combing her trademark fringe, while a makeup artist powdered her face. Ruth rocked a smokey eye and bold lipstick, which went well with her fashionable sparkly blue top and trousers. Proving that every second counts before going on air, the star also shared an earlier video of someone blow-drying her hair while she went through her lines.

Ruth Langsford enjoyed getting a glam makeover on Wednesday ahead of her presenting duties

The mother-of-one works on some of the biggest morning television shows, presenting both Loose Women and This Morning – which she co-hosts with husband Eamonn Holmes every Friday, and during the school holidays. Ruth has previously opened up about working with her husband and their different styles of presenting, admitting that he always helps her come out of her comfort zone. Talking to HELLO! in 2017, she said: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn't stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right, we have been doing it for 15 years now!"

The star had her hair styled on her go

While Ruth and Eamonn both have packed schedules during the week, for the majority of the weekends they prefer nothing more than spending time at home together. The celebrity couple live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack. Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home.

"I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

