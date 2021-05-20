Instagram star Lorna Luxe just bagged herself a major MAC Cosmetics deal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Instagram star Lorna Luxe is a huge name within the influencer world. With 1.3 million Instagram fans, she's loved for her designer wardrobe, her high-street finds and her sassy Instagram captions. Not to mention the adorable love story with her husband Mr. Luxe and her other true love: rosé wine.

Lorna already has a popular fashion collaboration with InTheStyle (and her collections always sell out) and she regularly works with some of the major brands we all know and love. Her biggest beauty collab to date? A partnership with MAC Cosmetics - let us introduce you to summer’s must-have kit: the M·A·C X LORNA LUXE EDIT – featuring her five signature look products all housed in an exclusive, runway-inspired pouch. Yes, we're getting Bottega vibes, too.

MAC X Lorna Lux, £75, Selfridges

The pouch is definitely a huge selling point, but the hero item is an exclusive and covetable Lorna Luxe signed Powder Kiss Lipstick in her must-have shade Mull It Over. Lorna says: "This is my go-to neutral lip, it’s a tone that look great on all skin tones and the powder kiss formula is like nothing else on the market."

Priced at £75 (but worth over £100), the kit is available exclusively at Selfridges and Maccosmetics.co.uk as of now, and the collection includes…

Limited-edition Powder Kiss Lipstick in Mull it Over

Lorna’s favourite shade. Powder Kiss delivers a romantic blur of soft-focus colour in a weightless moisture matte formula.

Brushtroke Liner in Brushblack

Brushstroke Liner features a precision brush tip that makes liquid lining sharp, fast and easy. This mistake-proof, tapered-tip pen creates the perfect line - thick or thin - in one sweep.

Powerglass Plumping Lipgloss in A Pout A Girl

This high-shine lip gloss instantly volumizes with maximum hydration and long-term plumping power. The gloss evenly coats lips, fills in lip lines and provides sheer colour with lasting, non-sticky shine.

Mineralize Blush in Warm Soul

Baked minerals refined into a powder formula provide an exceptionally sheer application. The lightweight formula glides onto skin to achieve luminous colour that builds lightly, layer after layer, without heavy coverage.

Fix +

A vitamin powered quick fix for summer skin. Hydrates, refreshes & sets, ensuring makeup looks fresh for up to 12 hours.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.