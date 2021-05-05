Huda Beauty drops a new glow palette and fans are going wild over it

No one creates a cult highlighter quite like Huda Kattan, so you can imagine our excitement when we heard about the release of the new Huda Beauty GLOW Obsessions Mini Face Palettes.

Inspired by the original Huda highlighters, they still give a luminous, sun-drenched glow but with an updated silky formula and modernised shades. The palettes are now pocket-sized, too, so you can take it out with you for touch-ups on the go.

The new Huda Beauty GLOW Obsessions Mini Face Palettes

Available in Light Glow, Medium Glow and Rich Glow, each version comes with four shades that complement each other perfectly and there's a combination to suit every skin tone. They're designed to be applied not just to your usual highlighting points (cheekbones, nose, brow bone), but to your body too. Can it please be summer already?

GLOW Obsessions Mini Palette, £27, Huda Beauty

What makes Huda's new highlighters really special is their incredible staying power. Formulated with extra-fine powder and pearls, they blend seamlessly to give that coveted lit-from-within glow, with a creamy, lightweight finish that lasts all day.

To get the most out of the new palettes, Huda has also launched a Glow Highlighter Brush. It has three different edges to create different finishes: a precision tip for a natural-looking dewy glow, a tapered side for a subtle shimmer, and a flat side for show-stopping high-impact shine. Of course, it would work well with any highlighter you currently have on rotation.

Don't know where to start with the application? Huda recommends dabbing the lightest shade in your palette across your cheekbones using the Glow Highlighter Brush. Follow this with a deeper shade just below to add some dimensional shimmer, then sweep the blush shade across the apples of your cheeks. Finally, you could also apply the blush shade across your lids for a truly sun-kissed look.

The palettes are selling out super fast across all retailers, so get in there quickly and get ready for your summer glow up.

