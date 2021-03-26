This is the £5 product Molly-Mae Hague uses for perfect lockdown brows

If you’re anything like us, having to forego your usual eyebrow maintenance due to lockdowns left you in a cold sweat. Thankfully, big and bushy brows are perfectly acceptable right now - hello brow lamination!

We expected the real work to begin when we attempted to recreate a salon tint, but then we tried the Eylure Dybrow Kit. Believe us when we say it gives you the kind of results you’d usually pay big bucks for. It’s so good, even Molly-Mae was seen using it on her Instagram during lockdown, and the Love Island star always has the most enviable eyebrows.

The best bit is you can currently find it in the Amazon spring sale for just a fiver. Result.

Eylure Dybrow Kit, was £7.50 now £5.08, Amazon

Whatever your colouring, most of us can benefit from a fresh tint. If you’ve previously overplucked, it will pick up your finer, lighter hairs to give the illusion of fuller brows. It’s also lower maintenance in the long run, as once they’re done, you can use a quick swipe of eyebrow gel when you jump on a video call instead of taking time to fill them in.

We've been loving Molly-Mae's lockdown looks

Each pack comes with a tube of cream colour and an activator, which you mix together before applying to your eyebrows using the wand provided. It’s super easy, and you’ll quickly feel like a pro. The tint can last up to six weeks and there’s enough for around 12 applications.

Eylure claims to sell one pack every 28 seconds, which we can fully believe. It’s often at the top spot of Amazon’s Beauty Best Sellers. When it’s not sold out, you’ll usually find it for £7.50, but right now it’s just £5.08 in the sale. A total bargain.

