8 of the best monthly beauty subscription boxes to treat yourself to

If there’s nothing in the world that you love more than beauty products then you need to treat yourself to a monthly beauty box subscription. Every month you’ll get premium new beauty goodies dropping through your letterbox and you – and your makeup bag – will get an instant pick-me-up

We’ve rounded up the best ones – from the likes of Glossy Box, Lookfantastic, Latest in Beauty and more – and you can grab one for as little as £4. For the eco-conscious makeup fans, there's even a special collab for World Earth Day on April 22 and a box that features natural products. It's almost impossible to choose just one, that’s the only problem!

Birchbox monthly beauty box

Birchbox x Stasher box, £13.95, Birchbox

There are five fab new products up for grabs each month with Birchbox. This month’s is a special collab for world Earth Day with Stashers – reusable eco-friendly silicone storage bags – and you get one in the box to store your beauty treats in! Other highlights include a vegan shampoo bar from Greenfrog, a full-size Beauty Crop mascara and a night serum from Huygens.

Lookfantastic monthly beauty box

April Blossom beauty box, from £13, Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic’s monthly beauty box is the ultimate 'at-home' pamper, filled with six great beauty products. The April ‘blossom’ beauty edition is worth over an incredible £137 and has everything you need to get picnic in the park ready. Amongst the six products, all subscribers are guaranteed to receive a pair of Light & Wispy Eyelure lashes (worth £5.99) and the full-size Avant Pink Orchid Subtle Restoring Overnight Serum worth £92!

Absolute Collagen beauty box

Beauty Box, from £26.99, reduced from £32.99, Absolute Collagen

Collagen is one of the most important ingredients that skin needs in order to look plump and smooth. The Absolute Collagen beauty box contains 14 ready-mixed 10ml sachets which can either be taken on their own, or added to hot or cold drinks and food. It aims to help to fight the visible signs of ageing and improves the quality of skin, hair and nails.

Beguile beauty box

Beguile beauty box, was £8 now £4, Wowcher

If you want to dip your toe into the beauty box world, this is a great value offer - you can get a single box From Beguile Beauty for 50% off. Each box contains four to five full-size products like body butter, eyeshadow, face masks, eyeliner gel, makeup remover and past boxes have contained brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and YSL.

Latest In Beauty personalised monthly beauty box

Personalised monthly beauty box, £12.95, Latest in Beauty

This is a monthly subscription box curated by you. When you sign up you chose six products from the hundreds that are available in the Latest in Beauty catalogue (after taking a survey to get tailored recommendations). Next month you choose six more, and so it continues… Brands featured include the likes of Nailsinc, Burts Bees and St Tropez, and new products are being added each week.

Glossybox monthly beauty box

Glossybox’s monthly subscription service means that you’ll get a box full of five treats delivered to your door each month. Plus, with the monthly plan, you can unsubscribe at any time. April's 'Woke up in Spring' box includes a lovely spring-inspired eyeshadow quad from Sophia +Mabel worth £25 and a gorge liquid blush from Dwtn Paris. New subscribers can use the code: FRESH to get their first box for £11

Woke up in Spring April box, £11 for new subscribers, Glossybox

LoveLuna Natural Beauty Box

Natural Beauty Box, from £14.95, LoveLuna

For those who prefer to use natural beauty products, LoveLuna is the monthly subscription you need. It’s a great way to try different natural beauty brands like Ayumi, Biovene and Natura Siberica.

Cohorted Beauty Box

Beauty Box, £39.99, Cohorted

If luxury products are your thing, you’ll want to subscribe to Cohorted beauty boxes. Hand-picked premium products are selected by beauty experts, which are delivered in an elegant all-black box. May is the wellness edit, featuring 11 products including a luxurious trio of eye masks Bella Hadid-approved brand 111skin.

Roccabox beauty subscription box

Monthly subscription, from £10, Roccabox

One of the most economical beauty subscription boxes out there, Roccabox delivers five of the latest and best beauty buys. Wrapped in pretty pink packaging it’s only £10! They’ve gone vegan for their April box contains with five products including a cult Kat Von D liner and an extra surprise treat!

