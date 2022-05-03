﻿
jade-thirlwall-beauty-look

Jade Thirlwall debuts surprise beauty transformation

The Little Mix singer looked so glam

Jade Thirlwall is known to surprise fans with her versatile and playful fashion sense, but recently the singer has shocked fans with a stunning beauty transformation. The 29-year-old, who is currently on tour with the band, experimented with a gothic makeup look – in contrast to her signature Hollywood beauty glow.

DISCOVER: Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall breaks her silence about new boyfriend

Jade took to social media to share a series of behind-the-scenes tour snaps with fans. She debuted the showstopping makeup look in the post, which featured heavy black eyeshadow with thick eyeliner flick, a nude lip, dark defined brows and a flawless complexion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall gives a tour of her incredible home

The star sported a lime green hoodie that accentuated the dramatic beauty look, which she layered under a beige puffer jacket and pink T-shirt. She posed backstage, looking serious but glamorous in the surprise transformation.

SEE: Inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix

Jade posted the images on social media to her 8.9 million followers, alongside the caption: "Tour shenanigans thus far," with a sparkle emoji.

jade-thirlwall-gothic-look

Jade looked stunning in the gothic makeup look

Fans and followers adored Jade's new look and were quick to express their admiration for her fun beauty concoctions: "You're stunning," one fan wrote, while another penned: "Omg u look so pretty." A third commented: "You look so good in every pic oh my," while a fourth agreed, saying: "Gorgeous."

jade-thirwall-signature-beauty-look

The star also posted a photo of her go-to glam makeup

Jade included another selfie snap in the post, showing off her typical tour makeup look. Opting for her signature cat-like eyeliner flick, glittering gold eyeshadow, a luscious lashing of mascara and a beige lip, Jade dazzled fans with her natural beauty. She let her thick caramel curls cascade down her shoulders.

MORE: Jade Thirlwall oozes confidence in striking mesh co-ord

The singer recently donned a super sporty ensemble, featuring a black track top with contrast panel white sleeves and quarter-zip detailing, which she paired with some black shell suit trousers. The star completed her look with a striking black and white fluffy bucket hat, with a large checkerboard print pattern.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about little mix

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back