Jade Thirlwall debuts surprise beauty transformation

Jade Thirlwall is known to surprise fans with her versatile and playful fashion sense, but recently the singer has shocked fans with a stunning beauty transformation. The 29-year-old, who is currently on tour with the band, experimented with a gothic makeup look – in contrast to her signature Hollywood beauty glow.

DISCOVER: Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall breaks her silence about new boyfriend

Jade took to social media to share a series of behind-the-scenes tour snaps with fans. She debuted the showstopping makeup look in the post, which featured heavy black eyeshadow with thick eyeliner flick, a nude lip, dark defined brows and a flawless complexion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall gives a tour of her incredible home

The star sported a lime green hoodie that accentuated the dramatic beauty look, which she layered under a beige puffer jacket and pink T-shirt. She posed backstage, looking serious but glamorous in the surprise transformation.

SEE: Inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix

Jade posted the images on social media to her 8.9 million followers, alongside the caption: "Tour shenanigans thus far," with a sparkle emoji.

Jade looked stunning in the gothic makeup look

Fans and followers adored Jade's new look and were quick to express their admiration for her fun beauty concoctions: "You're stunning," one fan wrote, while another penned: "Omg u look so pretty." A third commented: "You look so good in every pic oh my," while a fourth agreed, saying: "Gorgeous."

The star also posted a photo of her go-to glam makeup

Jade included another selfie snap in the post, showing off her typical tour makeup look. Opting for her signature cat-like eyeliner flick, glittering gold eyeshadow, a luscious lashing of mascara and a beige lip, Jade dazzled fans with her natural beauty. She let her thick caramel curls cascade down her shoulders.

MORE: Jade Thirlwall oozes confidence in striking mesh co-ord

The singer recently donned a super sporty ensemble, featuring a black track top with contrast panel white sleeves and quarter-zip detailing, which she paired with some black shell suit trousers. The star completed her look with a striking black and white fluffy bucket hat, with a large checkerboard print pattern.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.