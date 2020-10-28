Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall breaks silence on 'perfect' boyfriend The famous singer spilled the beans

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has confirmed that she is in a relationship with Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens, opening up about their romance in a new interview with Cosmopolitan.

Chatting to drag icon RuPaul, the DNA singer called Jordan "perfect", even revealing that he previously portrayed a drag queen in a film.

"It’s really important for me that whoever I find relationship-wise loves drag culture," the 27-year-old began.

"When I first started talking to my boyfriend, I discovered he did a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, right, that’s it. He’s perfect. Sign me up! A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine."

Jade opened up in a new interview

In response, RuPaul said: "I love Drag Race for that reason – watching these men give themselves permission to behave in ways that society would not let them and then watching the emotions come up. I feel so bad for men in our culture, because the rule book says that men after 13 are not supposed to show emotion. We live in a culture where men are really suffering."

Although it's the first time that Jade has confirmed that she and Jordan are an item, the pair were spotted together in Venice in August.

The hit-makers reportedly got together in May, and have gone from strength to strength since then.

Also over summer, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the background of Jade's social media posts was identical to Jordan's, leading many to speculate that she had moved in with the popstar.

The pair have been an item since summer

Jade was previously in a long-term relationship with musician Jed Elliott, however, the pair decided to go their separate ways in 2019 after three years together.

