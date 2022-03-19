Jade Thirlwall oozes confidence in striking mesh co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Despite being part of one of the world's most recognisable pop bands, Jade Thirlwall knows how to infuse her style with some rock 'n' roll. The 29-year-old stepped out alongside her boyfriend Jordan Stephens to attend Charli XCX's launch party for her new album Crash.'

Jade looked incredible wearing a two-piece mesh co-ord that flaunted cursive tattoo-like text, asymmetric hemline, sunset ombre and mismatched fabric segments. Featuring contrast stitching and a semi-sheer appearance, the outfit helped Jade to command attention at the star-studded bash.

WATCH: Jade Thrilwall gives a tour of her incredible home

The singer layered the look under a showstopping suede Afghan coat with dramatic fur trim, melding seventies sass with contemporary trends. She accessorised with some oval red sunglasses and clasped a small handbag with a silver chain.

The Shout Out To My Ex singer slipped on a pair of khaki heeled mules and opted for a bronzed makeup concoction consisting of a defined brow and a winged eyeliner flick.

Jade looked unreal in the outfit

The brunette beauty wore her curled tresses down loose and flaunted a fresh nude pink manicure as she embraced her boyfriend for the cameras. The couple looked effortlessly stylish together, as Jordan sported a pale tan teddy bear jacket, brown hoodie and matching beige trousers to complement his girlfriend's sartorial colour scheme.

Jade and Jordan looked loved up at the event

Other notable guests at the event included rising singing star Rina Sawayama and of course, Charli XCX herself, who looked incredible in a pleated tartan Chopova Lowena mini skirt, black crop top and black leather jacket.

The couple have been together for four years

Want to experiment with your style and spice up your spring wardrobe with some eye-catching mesh like Jade? We’ve found the top for you.

Mesh Crop Top, £18, ASOS

This recycled blend mesh top with scarf hem in romantic renaissance print will elevate any everyday day immediately. Featuring long sleeves and cropped fit, this top is perfect for partying the night away or casual days out with friends.

Team the item with some black trousers and boots for a paired down ensemble or dress it up with a mini skirt for an extra pinch of pizzaz.

Jade is a big fan of statement outfits and recently rocked an unreal leather look. The star shared a series of stylish snaps on social media, wearing a princess-meets-punk outfit that advocated support for the LGBTQ+ community.

