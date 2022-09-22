Beauty Receipts: What Jo Malone's monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips.

Jo Malone CBE is one of the beauty industry's most eminent figures, having established her eponymous brand in 1990, becoming responsible for creating some of the world's most beloved and iconic fragrances. She has since founded Jo Loves, where she creates evocative scent combinations across perfume, candles, bath and body products in addition to an affordable fragrance line for Zara.

We spoke to Jo to discover her hero skincare and makeup products from a 30 year career in beauty as well as the inspiration behind her latest culinary collab...

Jo's skincare routine

'My morning routine consists of getting up, washing my face with the Foaming Cream Cleanser from Eve Lom, £45, and putting on Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream, £75. Then I walk my dog, have a cup of coffee and immerse my skin in iced water followed by makeup and a spritz of Jo by Jo Loves, £75.'

'I have a weekly Sunday morning routine which includes deep cleansing my skin with a warm towel, a face mask such as Eve Lom's Rescue Mask, £40, dyeing my eyebrows and massaging oil into my nail beds and hands. Making sure your skin is moisturised is key to a healthy and glowing appearance.'

'I wipe my eyes with Blephasol Eyelid Cleansing Lotion, £10.99, which was recommended to me via my optician. It’s great at cleansing and getting rid of any makeup. I don’t overdo it, but I like to keep myself looking curated and put together.'

Total: £245.99

Jo's makeup routine

'I use a lightweight foundation such as Mac Face and Body, £36 as well as a little bit of concealer under my eyes. The older you get the more important your lips and eyebrows are as they help to shape your face. So, I always tint and thread my eyebrows to keep their shape and colour and I also use a lip pencil from Mac, £18 to line my lips. The Chanel, £35 and By Terry lip glosses, £34 are great. I also love Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick, £26. Jones Road also does a Miracle Balm, £34 which you can put on your lips and cheeks! So good.'

'I use Maybelline's Great Lash, £6.99 or the Lash Sensational mascara, £11.99. I usually mix them to get long and thick-looking lashes. I’ve now started using a little bit of pearly eyeliner on the top and bottom of my eyeline to open up my eye.'

Total: £201.98

Jo Malone CBE is one of the beauty industry's most inspiring founders

Jo's fragrance routine

'Currently I'm wearing a combination of three fragrances: I’ve fallen in Love with Mandrine, £75 all over again, so I’ve mixed it with the sweetness of my signature Jo by Jo Loves scent, £75 and added a hint of the freshness with the Cobalt Patchouli & Cedar Fragrance, £75.'

'Travel is vital to my creative process when creating scent. It feeds that inspirational telescope of how I look at life. My family and I love to go to galleries, museums, new restaurants and to explore street food markets. The smell of the fresh strawberries in Italy or the cheese in France is just incredible.'

RELATED: Beauty Receipts: What celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes’ monthly beauty routine looks like

'Going into the city and immersing yourself into the locals' world is the most inspirational thing to me. For instance, our Pink Vetiver Fragrance was inspired by Paris. Mandrine was inspired by the Amalfi coast and so on. All my scents are based on an experience or place I’ve been. I am about to embark on a wonderful new adventure, moving to the Middle East, Dubai part time. Who knows what I will come up with there!'

Total: £225

Jo's haircare routine

'I love the new Wonder Water by L'Oreal Paris, £9.99. It’s a rinse out treatment that you place in your hair when its wet, brush it through, leave it in and wash it out. It’s perfect for coloured hair. Olaplex, £28 is also great at softening and reviving. I massage it in and leave it in all day for the best possible results.'

Total: £37.99

Jo's wellness routine

'I am big on organising my space and making sure my home feels cosy. I always have flowers on the table, candles lit, I spray our Eucalyptus & Cedar Woods Lifestyle Fragrance, £40 in the drawing room, and the floorboards are always washed in Pomelo scented water. When my home smells great, it relaxes my mind.'

'For exercise, I love to go to Pilates, and I also do reflexology for my feet. It really makes me feel like I’m walking on air. We also got a double hammock a few years ago and my family and I sit and talk in the hammock at the end of the day with a cup of tea or glass of wine. Then we walk back into the drawing room and the space is filled with candle light. I just love those moments.'

'I really love to cook. Being in the kitchen with a whole lot of ingredients and creating something new brings me so much joy and is very similar to how I create fragrance. Everyone knows me for my sense of smell, the ingredients I use and the fragrances I create but what you don’t know is that I have this real passion for food.'

Jo has collaborated with COYA Mayfair to create a limited-edition cocktail and dessert

'When I visited the COYA restaurant in Dubai recently I was blown away by how beautiful it is. So as part of a new adventure, I've created a cocktail and dessert inspired by two of my scents which guests can try at the restaurant's Mayfair branch. The Pomelo cocktail is a refreshing blend of rum, falernum spiced, elderflower, lemon and lime citrus liqueurs with ginger ale and a finishing touch of pomelo mist, while the Mango Thai Lime dessert combines delicious sweet, sharp and zesty flavours with lime meringue, lime chantilly, combava lime and mango sorbet. Is there a fragrance in collaboration with COYA? Who knows until I sit down and start to create!'

Total: £40

Jo Malone's total monthly beauty spend: £750.96

Visit COYA Mayfair to try Jo Loves' Pomelo cocktail, £17 and and Mango Thai Lime dessert, £14, until 30 September 2022.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.