Beauty Receipts: What celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes’ monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips.

Katie Jane Hughes is a makeup artist for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ashley Graham and Kate Bosworth as well as being a beauty educator with a vast following on Instagram, where her fans replicate a new makeup look each week following along in the KJH Academy. We spoke to Katie to discover her holy grail products, as well as some pro secrets from set…

Katie's skincare routine

'I don't have a strict skincare routine and change it up depending on what my skin needs. I love using a cleanser morning and night as it sets the tone for your complexion – Ren Skincare Perfect Canvas Jelly Oil Cleanser, £28 is one of my favourites. I see Sofie Pavitt for a facial – she's a fellow Brit in NYC. I do love a good mask at home every now and again – something really rich and hydrating, but I tend to exfoliate a lot with Ren Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, £28 so it limits how much I need to mask. Other skincare favourites include Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream, £50 as a hydrating but lightweight moisturiser and Glossier’s Invisible Shield, £20 as my SPF and last step before makeup. I added Glossier's After Baume, £25 to my collection as soon as it launched, too.'

Total: £151

Katie's makeup routine

'I use a huge array of products on celebrities, models and myself, but love Make Up For Ever HD Skin, £35 as a foundation, and Lancome Lash Idole, £24 for mascara. Tower28 Beauty Bronzino in West Coast, £18 is the perfect summery bronze as it's light and dewy – my signature aesthetic. For all-out glamour, a good red lipstick is essential and big full, fluffy lashes. I might even add lash extensions like my collab with Kasha lashes, $30.'

'My client and friend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has launched her own brand Rose Inc, and the Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Colours, £23 are so gorgeous, very dense with high pigment. The Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum, £53 is also incredible.'

'Glossier Lip Gloss, £11 is one of my favourites for its super high-shine finish and I love Danessa Myricks Dew it Flirty Palette, £26 as a blush – both of these products made it into my edit with Cosmetips. Narrowing down my selection was hard because I truly believe there are so many amazing products on the market but it was important to me that we picked an assortment that most people would enjoy and be able to use. I can't wait to see to see my followers trying the products and I think my edit is something people will get a lot of enjoyment out of.'

Total: £219.50

Katie Jane Hughes has created an edit of her favourite beauty products with Cosmetips

Katie's haircare routine

'I love anything by Ouai haircare such as the Thick Hair Shampoo, £24, and use Amika's The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask, £11.20 at home. I love a blowdry and go to Erickson at Bumble & Bumble in New York. A perk of my job is being able to trade tips with hairstylists on set – I learnt to spray hairspray on a brush to tame flyaways.'

Total: £35.20

Katie's wellness routine

'I feel my most confident when I take care of myself, relaxing with good food. I enjoy downtime with bike rides around Brooklyn on my VanMoof bike which I love so much. I light Holy Ficus and Portable Fireplace candles, £60 each by D.S. & DURGA to help me switch off.'

Total: £120

Katie Jane Hughes' total monthly beauty spend: £525.70

Katie Jane Hughes has collaborated with Cosmetips to create a luxury beauty edit bag of eleven hero products together worth £549 available for the special price of £115.

