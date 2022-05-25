Beauty Receipts: What Vogue Williams' monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips.

Alongside being a presenter, podcaster, model and new mother to her third child Otto, Vogue Williams is the founder of tanning brand Bare by Vogue. We caught up with her to discover the products she can't live without, how she unwinds with husband Spencer Matthews, and her expert tips to master the ultimate fake tan.

Vogue's skincare routine

'I’m a little late to the game when it comes to a good cleansing routine, because I've only just found a balm that I love. It's Clinique's Take The Day Off, £28 which is gorgeous. I always double cleanse: first to take my makeup off and then to ensure my skin is completely clean. There are quite a few masks that I love using at home. Estee Lauder’s masks (such as Micro Essence Infusion Mask, £59.99 for 6) are really really good, but I adore going to get a clinic facial done once in a while.'

Total: £87.99

As a busy mum of three, Vogue favours speedy treatments and multitasking products

Vogue's makeup routine

'I prefer my overall day to day makeup look to be quite natural, bronzed and dewy. I don't really ever use a heavy foundation, and I tend to avoid going too overboard with things like glitter on the eyes, unless it's for work and then I am always switching it up! I do my own makeup a lot unless it's for a photo shoot or a TV show. I always work with Buster Knight who is absolutely incredible; he's been doing my makeup for years and years.'

'I’m a huge fan of the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £44.50. Luna By Lisa Jordan also has an Airbrush Foundation, €22, which I love. It has a really light formula. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick, £26, and Lip Cheat Lipliner, £19 are two products I absolutely cannot live without either. I use the lipliner to colour in my lips then pop a tiny bit of lipstick or lip balm over.'

'I tend not to get regular manicures or pedicures because I don't like sitting in one spot for too long! Every so often I will have Secret Spa come over to my house to do my hands and feet for a special occasion, but even then I just get very short tips such as the classic French Gel Manicure & Gel Pedicure, £68. There is this really cool nail salon in Dublin called Tropical Popical which does really cool manicures, so on the odd occasion when I'm over there I will pop in there.'

Total: £176.36

Vogue's haircare routine

'I absolutely love using Larry King and Kevin Murphy products, such as Good Life Shampoo, £39 and Blonde Angel Treatment, £23. I've recently discovered another product called K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, £55, it just makes your hair so soft and shiny – it’s absolutely gorgeous!'

'I style my own hair most of the time. I use the GHD Curling Tong, £139 which I've used for years. I also love the GHD hairdryer, £119 which is honestly the best hairdryer I have ever used. It’s a similar situation to the nails; I just can't sit there for hours. For cuts and colour, I have an amazing girl called Harriet who does my colour at Larry King. I literally walk in the door, get my colour refreshed and leave without getting a blow dry. Harriet is especially amazing for blondes so I definitely recommend her if you're in London.'

Total: £375

Vogue's wellness routine

'My favourite way to wind down in the evenings is to have a bath. I try to have one almost every night, I just sit there for half an hour on my own and relax, which I really enjoy at the end of a busy day. I especially love using products from L'Occitane such as Almond Shower Oil, £19.50. Then Spencer and I will watch a box set together in bed. I also love training at the gym, I just find it really relaxing.'

Vogue has recently added a Facial Tanning Serum to her Bare by Vogue range

Total: £19.50

Vogue's tanning routine

'When it comes to tanning, I take it very seriously! The day before I'm due to tan I exfoliate in the shower using the Bare By Vogue Exfoliating Mitt, £8 to even out my skin. Then I apply tons and tons of moisturiser to my hands, elbows, knees, feet and ankles – always use more than you think! After that I will select my preferred formula whether that be the Self Tan Foam in Ultra Dark, £24 or Self Tan Lotion, £21 and make sure to rub it in really, really well with a Luxury Tanning Mitt, £8. When it comes to my face, I will either use the Tanning Mist from Bare, £16 or our new Face Tanning Serum, £25, which is packed full of skin-loving ingredients that will leave your skin feeling super nourished and looking hydrated, as well as creating an amazing glow! Everything in my range is super easy to use and great for fake tan newbies or those looking for a quick, easy and flawless tanning routine.'

Total: £102

Vogue Williams' total monthly beauty spend: £760.85

Bare by Vogue has recently launched a Face Tanning Serum in three shades, priced £25. Vogue also cohosts the My Therapist Ghosted Me and Spencer & Vogue podcasts.

