Beauty Receipts: What Fleur East's monthly beauty routine looks like

As well as hosting her breakfast show on Hits Radio and appearing on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, former X Factor star Fleur East will soon be competing in Strictly Come Dancing and has already emerged as an early favourite to win. We talked prepping for the red carpet, the luxury item she chose for the I'm A Celebrity jungle and the products she rates to style her signature curls...

Fleur's makeup routine

'My makeup bag essentials are Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, £18, and Chanel Stylo Yeux Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Black, £24 for bold wings. I also use Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade, £19 on my eyebrows – it lasts all day. My main beauty lesson is making sure you take off your makeup at night. My sister Keshia, who is a makeup artist, always told me off when I left my makeup on while I slept. She introduced me to the life of cleanse, tone and moisturise before bed, and I’ve never looked back! My skin feels so much healthier and more hydrated, and applying makeup is so much easier now.'

'On a day-to-day basis, it doesn’t take me very long to get ready. I don’t wear makeup every day, as I prefer more of a natural look. But I can’t leave the house without lip balm or lip gloss! I have so many in my jacket pockets and handbags – I’m addicted.'

'If I have a special event or red carpet to attend, it usually takes me around two hours to get ready. That beauty transformation can take time! My red carpet look is always ultra glam – lashes, eyeshadow, the whole lot!'

Total: £61

Fleur's skincare routine

'When I’m travelling my skin gets very dry, so I wear Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, £28 to hydrate it on planes. And the lip balm, £21 is so good. My skincare hero is Garnier Micellar Water, £5.99 – it’s amazing. I use cleansing balms (such as Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £46) to take my makeup off after filming for shows like Saturday Night Takeaway.'

Total: £100.99

Fleur shares her hair styling hacks for gorgeous curls

Fleur's haircare routine

'I use No Knot Co detangler brushes, £15 as my sister and I swear by them. I use them in the shower with my conditioner to brush out all the knots. I use Boots Essentials Curl Creme £1.99, too – it was my luxury item when I went into the Jungle and such a bargain! I love the Garnier 3-in-1 Cocoa Butter Hair Food Mask, £6.99, which is incredible for my curls. To protect my hair at night and avoid frizziness I use a silk pillowcase and silk hair ties such as the range from Slip, from £16.'

'For women like me with naturally curly hair, they’ll know that wash days can be quite the process! To quickly and efficiently dry my hair, I use my Shark Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer, £199.99. It’s got special technology to dry hair faster with no heat damage, and it really helps to make my hair feel smooth and soft. I take it to all my shoots. Nowadays I also use the Diffuser Intelligent Styler that comes with the hair dryer as it keeps my natural hair pattern and helps to avoid frizz, which is so common with my hair type. I'd never tried a diffuser before but I love this one.'

'I used to hate my natural hair when I was younger and I would straighten it with an iron. When I was in my early twenties, I was part of a girl band and was often told that my curly hair was a distraction and unruly. They encouraged me to straighten it to improve the commercial image of the brand. I faced quite a lot of prejudice in the music industry regarding my hair and was told that it wouldn’t sell records. It’s made me even more proud today and I encourage everyone to embrace their natural hair.'

Total: £239.97

Fleur's wellness routine

'I love Himalayan Salts, £3.56, lavender oils, bath bombs and scented candles to relax. For my body, my favourite is the Love Body Cream by Kalmar, £45 as it leaves a shimmer and smells amazing! Gelish Cuticle Oil, £6.95 is also great for my nails to keep them hydrated and moisturised.'

'I was always more focused on what my body can do and how strong it is over what it looks like and in recent years, fitness has become vital for my mental health, especially after losing my father. Doing exercise and keeping fit really helped me get through one of the toughest times in my life. I’m now a fully qualified Personal Trainer and fitness is something I’ll always be passionate about. As well as Strictly, I’m on my breakfast show on Hits Radio five times a week, and I’ve also got new music on the way and a musical film coming out. A lot is happening – it's exciting!'

Total: £55.51

Fleur East's total monthly beauty spend: £457.47

Fleur is the celebrity ambassador for Shark Beauty. She presents The Hits Radio Breakfast Show on weekdays and will appear on Strictly Come Dancing from 17 September.

