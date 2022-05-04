Beauty Receipts: What 9-1-1 star Corinne Massiah's beauty routine looks like

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Exclusive: Corinne Massiah opens up on 9-1-1, working with Angela Bassett - and finding her voice

Corinne Massiah is the star of Fox drama 9-1-1 and with all that daily set make-up and heat on her hair, keeping a beauty routine is of utmost importance to the young actress. Plus, at 19, Corinne knows it's never too early to start looking after yourself and developing a self-care routine. We spoke to Corinne to discover her holy grail products…

Corinne, 19, shares her holy grail products

Corinne's skincare routine:

In the morning, I just wash my face with cold water - no soap or cleanser. My skin can get really dry so I don't want to double cleanse.

In the evening I love the Biossance brand which is vegan and organic. All the set makeup really does dry you out - I wear a lot of makeup on set, more than real life - but this brand really hydrates my skin, and makes me feel so fresh after.

Biossance Squalene and Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser, $26, Sephora

All their products are amazing and I love their Squalene and Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser ($26) in the evening. I pair it with the Squalane and Marine Algae eye cream ($54) and Probiotic Gel moisturizer ($52). They also have really good masks as well.

And then sunscreen! It's a must and I like Biossance Squalane and Zinc sunscreen ($30).

Biossance Squalane and Zinc sunscreen, $30, Sephora

Corinne's makeup routine:

I try to keep it simple day to day, and I love Tarte's Shape Tape concealer ($33) for blemishes and under my eyes. Then I use Benefit's Precisely, My Brow eyebrow definer ($23.49) which I love - it's tried and true and I will never not use that.

I'll add L'Oreal Telescopic mascara ($10.49), and I finish the look off with a Fenty gloss; I love the color Fenty Glow ($20).

Fenty Beauty's Lip Gloss in Fenty Glow, $20, Ulta

Corinne's hair routine:

My hair is a whole other story! It goes through a lot on set and we use a lot of heat for continuity, and I won't lie, it is very dry, so on the weekends I love a rosemary water oil that my mom makes for me - thank God for my mom!

I'll also use Chi Silk's Infusion heat protectant ($29.50 for 6 oz.), a silicon-based hair protectant that creates a barrier on my hair.

Chi Silk's Infusion heat, $29.50 for 6 oz, Amazon

Corinne's wellness routine:

I am a shower person - baths are a big no for me, I just don't like to sit in water for that long. But showers can absolutely be self-care - I turn on music, and have whole concerts in the shower!

I get all my body washes from Target - I love the Method Body wash ($6.99), every single scent!

Method Body Wash, $6.99, Target

