Portia 'emotional' as husband Ore Oduba goes on tour one week after birth of child Portia Oduba said that her 'amazing supportive family' were looking after her

Portia Oduba has admitted that she felt "emotional" after her husband, Strictly Come Dancing 016 winner Ore, had to leave home just one week after the birth of their first child, due to work commitments on the Strictly tour. Sharing a photo of Ore cradling their newborn son, Roman, she wrote: "Bye bye daddy see you really soon... Today daddy goes on tour with @strictlycomedancinglive. Feeling emotional and hormones are everywhere but we are lucky to have an amazingly supportive family looking after us. Partners going back to work is hard isn't it!?"

Portia shared a gorgeous photo of Ore with Roman

Portia's followers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "im going to have to do the same when my partner starts filming for CBeebies again. Due in May. Dreading it, but know it's amazing for them and so important for them to support the family. Good luck," while another added: "You will be such an amazing mummy @portiajett. I'm sure Ore will miss you and Roman so much. Sending love and best wishes to you and your family."

Ore announced the birth of his baby son on Instagram in early January. Sharing a photo of himself with Roman fast asleep, he wrote: "Cannot find the words to describe this feeling... Just thank you God for our little blessing. His mum is simply my hero. 09.01.18 the best day in our tiny family's life. Roman, you are our world... and the world is all yours." Ore had previously opened up to HELLO! about Portia's pregnancy, saying: "It's going really well. I look at my wife now and I didn't think she could get any more beautiful… She will come in from work and I will be like a puppy coming to the door, just so excited to see her. This beautiful bump that she is growing, and she is amazing, she is generally just so amazing."