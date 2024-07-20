Anton Du Beke shares rare photo of twins as Strictly row intensifies

The wave of controversy enveloping Strictly Come Dancing is showing no signs of slowing down with The Sun reporting that judge Anton Du Beke is the fourth star related to the show under investigation.

However, as the ballroom dancer marked his 58th birthday, he made no reference to the recent controversy, instead sharing a sweet photo of his twin children: George and Henrietta, six.

The cute snap was first shared by their mum, and Anton's wife Hannah, who sweetly said: "Happy birthday darling Anton Du Beke George, Ra Ra and I couldn't love you more and can’t wait to celebrate when we’re all together! We will ring soon for a serenade…. Brace yourself for Granny! Happy birthday my darling. I love you."

The doting dad beamed with pride as he reshared the post, saying: "What a perfect message to mark my birthday morning. Thank you @hannah_du_beke. Can't wait to celebrate with you all on Monday. Love you so much."

© Instagram Anton was overjoyed with his sweet birthday message

Anton's behaviour dates back to 2009 when the dancer used a racial slur to refer to his partner, Laila Rouass, while backstage. Anton apologised for the incident at the time, saying: "I must say immediately and categorically that I am not a racist and that I do not use racist language.

"During the course of rehearsals Laila and I have exchanged a great deal of banter entirely in jest, and two weeks ago there was an occasion when this term was used between the two of us.

Anton is reportedly under investigation for past comments

"There was no racist intent whatsoever but I accept that it is a term which causes offence and I regret my use of it, which was done without thought or consideration of how others would react. I apologise unreservedly for any offence my actions might have caused."

Laila has also since downplayed the remark and in a 2011 interview, she said: "The story had been blown out of proportion...Anton didn't mean to be offensive. I wouldn't have danced with him if he was racist." In 2016, the actress also voiced her views that the dancer should become a judge on the dancing show.

© Guy Levy Two dancers have been dismissed from the show line-up

Although Anton believed the matter to have been put to bed it has come back into the spotlight after dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima were axed from the show line-up, with the latter confirming he had "kicked" partner Zara McDermott during training.

The father-of-two has since unfollowed Graziano on social media, however, he has backed Giovanni in the wake of Amanda Abbington's accusations.

© Instagram Anton still remains close with Giovanni

Anton is still on tour with the Italian dancer and regularly shares insights into the pair's bond during shows across the nation.

