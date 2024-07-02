Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is her mini-me in adorable video with dad Kevin

Broadcast journalist Stacey Dooley never fails to melt hearts with adorable snippets on her daughter Minnie - and her latest update is certainly no exception.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the TV star, 37, uploaded the sweetest video of her mini-me daughter bonding with dad Kevin Clifton during a trip to London.

© Instagram The presenter welcomed Minnie in January last year

Echoing her mother's sartorial flair and penchant for baggy clothes, little Minnie, whom the couple welcomed back in January last year, looked beyond precious dressed in a smocked white shirt, wide-leg blue jeans and a tangerine-hued check sunhat.

© Instagram Minnie is a redhead just like her mum!

In the clip, Stacey's tot could be seen confidently stomping alongside her dad who appeared to sweetly mimic Minnie's toddling footsteps. For the family outing, Strictly star Kevin rocked a smart navy shirt, dark jeans, white trainers and a pair of classy sunglasses. Take a look in the video below...

"A$AP campaign is shaaaaaaking!" Stacey quipped in her caption. Fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartwarming messages. "She's sooooooo cute! I love her little outfit," wrote one, while a second gushed: "Loving her little walk" and a third commented: "So cute… & baggy clothes like mummy which I love."

Smitten couple Stacey and Kevin, who crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing, recently celebrated a huge milestone for their daughter - her first birthday.

The special occasion was a glorious family affair, complete with a delicious-looking spread and a seriously impressive birthday cake topped with bright pink frosting.

Alongside a series of wholesome birthday snapshots, Stacey wrote at the time: "Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g. My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort… what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched."

Turning her attention towards Kevin, the mother-of-one added: "Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE."

Stacey and Kevin's journey to parenthood

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin welcomed their bundle of joy on 10 January 2023. Sharing their happy news with the world, Kevin posted a snapshot on Instagram which showed an envelope revealing their baby's name and gender.

© Getty Images Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton crossed paths on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing

Sharing a glimpse inside her new role as a mother, Stacey told The One Show hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic."

She added: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

What has Stacey said about marriage?

Despite being loved-up, Stacey and her beau Kevin don't appear to be making plans to walk down the aisle any time soon. The documentary maker has previously spoken about her relationship with Kevin, explaining that marriage has never been of great importance to her.

© Instagram Stacey has seemingly ruled out the possibility of tying the knot

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," she told The Sun. She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."