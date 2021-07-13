Harry Kane's family: Who are the England captain's wife and children? The England captain's wife was his first kiss…

England's captain Harry Kane captured the hearts' of the nation on Sunday night as he rushed to comfort his wife Katie after she burst into tears following the team's devastating loss against Italy in the Euros 2020 final.

The captain's hopes of lifting the trophy may have been dashed at Wembley Stadium, but that doesn't stop his stunning wife and three adorable children from being proud of their football legend father.

When he's not training with his fellow teammates or relaxing at his seven-bedroom luxury home in London, the 27-year-old has revealed he enjoys playing golf or going and long walks with his two Labradors.

Want to learn more about the Tottenham player's family? Read on to discover the ins and outs of Harry Kane's family tree…

Who is Harry Kane's wife?

If the love story between childhood sweethearts Harry and his wife Katie doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will.

After *that* iconic photo of a young Harry and Katie at David Beckham's Football Academy launch at London's Buoy Wharf in 2005 resurfaced on the Internet, fans were convinced their relationship was written in the stars.

Harry Kane with Katie Goodland and David Beckham in 2005

Harry is now married to his school friend, Katie Goodland, who he met when they were both pupils at Chingford Foundation School, the same school which David attended as a child.

In 2017, Harry revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart. "If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he told the Evening Standard.

Katie is often seen supporting her husband at matches

"Is it the money? You'd never really know. So I'm lucky that I've got a childhood sweetheart. She always wanted to do her own thing. She went to university and worked hard. I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they’ve worked just as hard as me to get me where I am." Adorable!

When did Harry Kane get married?

The Tottenham striker proposed to his wife back in July 2017 at the age of just 23 when the couple were away on holiday together in Barbados. Harry previously joked that he would not cry on his wedding day and that he would only shed tears if England won a trophy.

The happy couple have been together since they were teenagers

He said: "I always wind my missus up that I'd cry if we won a trophy with England. And she said if you don't cry when I walk down the aisle then she won't go through with it! I'm not a crier, I'm not someone who cries a lot. My missus has probably never seen me cry. So we'll have to see what comes first."

The loved-up pair shared some stunning photos of their tropical wedding day in the Bahamas on Instagram, with Harry writing: "Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you @KateGoodlandx". We're not swooning… you are.

Does Harry Kane have children?

Harry and Katie are proud parents to three children: Ivy, four, Vivienne Jane, two, and Louis, six months – as well as the couple’s two Labradors, Brady and Wilson.

Harry's three children are his biggest fans

Taking to Instagram to support her husband in the final, Katie shared the sweetest photo of the pair's three 'cubs' dressed in England shirts, an adorable tribute to the iconic Three Lions shield on the England team kit.

