Meet Gary Lineker's four sons as BBC future hangs in balance Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker sparked division with a recent tweet

Gary Lineker has been at the top of the news agenda in recent days following a tweet about the government's new immigration policy. The football pundit has faced calls to lose his job, and his future at the BBC is currently hanging in the balance. He has since been dropped from this weekend Match of the Day, with fellow pundits Iain Wright and Alan Shearer also pulling out.

Gary has laughed off the controversy, and will no doubt spend Saturday with his four sons. Unsurprisingly, his sons are football fans and the 62-year-old clearly enjoys spending time with them, even taking them to Europe to follow Leicester's Europa League campaign.

Here's everything you need to know about the ex-footballer's sons and his decision not to have more children, and in the video below you can see Gary and his sons celebrating a little bit of sporting success…

Who are Gary Lineker's children?

Gary and his first wife Michelle Cockayne tied the knot back in 1986 and went on to welcome four boys.

Although none of his sons have followed in their father's footsteps, they all strongly resemble their dad. George, 31, once told The Sun newspaper that he was "useless" at the sport. His brothers are Harry, 29, Tobias, 27 and Angus, 25.

Gary with Angus, Tobias and George

What do Gary Lineker's children do?

George is co-founder of Your Business Number, which provides business numbers to entrepreneurs, Harry works as a producer, and Angus is a business development manager. Like his dad, Tobias has played all over the world, but not in the sporting sense – he's a DJ!

What was George's health problem as a child?

Gary's oldest son was seriously ill as a baby with acute myeloid leukaemia, a rare form of blood cancer, and was given just a 10-20% chance of survival. The Match of the Day presenter went on to star in a nationwide campaign to encourage people to donate blood as blood transfusions helped to save the youngster's life.

Gary and his son Harry Lineker

Who was Gary Lineker's second wife?

The Leicester native and his first wife split up in 2006, with Michelle filing for divorce in what both parties later described as an "amicable" separation.

Gary married model Danielle Bux three years later, becoming stepdad to her daughter, Ella. The former couple divorced in 2016, with Gary candidly admitting that it was because he didn't want any more children.

Gary and Danielle were married between 2006 and 2016

Sweetly, though, he still considers Ella his stepdaughter and keeps in close contact with her. After lockdown restrictions were lifted, he expressed his delight at being able to travel to Boston to see Ella, calling her "my wonderful stepdaughter". Danielle went on to give birth to daughter Romy, five, who she shares with her new husband, Nate Greenwald.

What has Gary said about having more children and getting married again?

"My second marriage with Danielle, that was purely a thing about children and change," he commented on an episode of the podcast High Performance. Last year, Gary told The Times that he had no interest in marrying again at present.

The star opened up: "It's nice to be unanswerable in a slightly selfish way and I'm not actively seeking a partner right now. I had two wonderful marriages and now I'm single and I'm in a good place, but that might change."

