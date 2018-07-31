Christine Lampard reveals Alex Jones is giving her 'sheer honest' tips about parenthood The presenter is expecting her first baby with husband Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has opened up about how she is taking motherhood advice from fellow TV star Alex Jones. The Northern Irish presenter, who is expecting her first baby with husband Frank Lampard, explained that Alex's book Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life! – which is aimed for older mums – has helped her prepare for her new adventure. Christine, who will be 39 when she gives birth, the same age as Alex, said: "Her book is brilliant. Alex is great."

She recently interviewed The One Show presenter on Lorraine, but hadn't told anyone she was pregnant at the time. "So we didn't swap tips," Christine said. "But her book is fantastic. I've read the whole thing and it's packed with stuff. It's all stuff women don't talk about that much. There's a sheer honesty. It works, she knows how much I love it."

Christine opens up about her baby news:

The Loose Women panellist added that she has been seeking advice from friends and family. "All the women have been giving me tips, too!" she said. "One of my close friends is due two weeks before me, and my old boss is due two days after me. We are all in and around the same time. We are all asking questions, me more than anyone. I have sister, parents, a good network."

"There's a sheer honesty," Christine said of Alex's book

The mother-to-be is already a stepmum to Frank's two daughters, Luna and Isla. "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner, that is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me! So, I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum," she said.

The presenter and her husband Frank are expecting their first baby

Frank and Christine's exciting news was announced in May, with the star telling the Loose Women panel that she had "found out a while ago". "My stepdaughters are excited," said Christine, who married her footballer husband in 2015. "I've told them that the baby can apparently hear voices at this point so they're talking to my tummy asking them who its favourite sister is."