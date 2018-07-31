Gallery: All the times Prince George dressed like his dad Prince William Prince William is Prince George's style icon!

Prince George (or should we say, the Duchess of Cambridge) has always had impeccable taste when it comes to picking outfits, and the Prince George effect, where every single item of clothing he wears sells out within minutes, has been in full swing for years now. So it might surprise you to find out that the youngster's style inspiration is none other than his dad, Prince William! Or rather, Prince William as a toddler. Since the future King's baby clothes were kept in pristine condition, his eldest son has at times worn his handmedowns, replicas of his look and even just dressed like him on occasion! See how the pair have twinned over the years...

Prince George borrowed his dad's old pastel blue outfit for his first ever Trooping the Colour back in 2015, which was incidentally the same outfit worn by William for his first balcony appearance back in 1984. Just like Prince William was carried by his dad, Prince Charles, William held onto George as he showed him the flypast during the special occasion.

George wore the very same romper for his first Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte might have been wearing a replica of Queen Victoria's christening robe for her christening, but Prince George also showed up paying tribute to his dad's style back in the day! The youngster's Rachel Riley red and white outfit was very similar to Prince William's own look as a youngster, which he wore when he visited his baby brother, Prince Harry, in hospital for the very first time in 1984.

READ: This is when Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to start bowing and curtsying to the Queen

Prince William and George twinned in a red and white outfit

Prince George borrowed his dad's old threads for a second time during his second Trooping of the Colour balcony appearance, where the little Prince wore the exact outfit of blue shorts and a white shirt with blue lining that the second-in-line to the throne wore in 1984 for his little brother Harry's christening. A sweet snap of Harry's christening shows a young William running around during the family portrait to the amusement of his mum, Princess Diana, who was holding baby Harry in the photo.

George wore William's outfit for his second Trooping the Colour

Prince George wore an adorable romper suit decorated with sailboats by Les Petites Abeilles for his arrival into Sydney with his mum and dad, and the romper's style was clearly borrowed from Prince William's own, very similar outfit from when he was a tot in photos with his mum, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

READ: Prince George's birthday portrait is dividing fans – here's why

LIke father like son!

Although Prince William wore a pale blue version of this classic double-breasted coat, his son was wearing an almost identical black and grey version of the look for the family's visit to church on Christmas Day. While Prince William wore long white socks and black shoes, Prince George was dressed for winter in all black, and was allowed to snack on a candy cane for the church visit.

George took after his dad in a matching coat

Prince George doesn't just borrow his dad's clothes, he outright copies them! William and his eldest son were twinning it when they visited Kate, and George's little sister Princess Charlotte, for the very first time at the Lingo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. The father and son duo wore matching blue jumpers over white shirts, and the little Prince wore his staple pair of blue shorts.

The pair dressed similarly when visiting Kate and Charlotte in hospital