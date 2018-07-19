Christine Lampard opens up about parenting advice ahead of baby's arrival The Loose Women star is pregnant with her first child

Christine Lampard is gearing up for the arrival of her first child with husband Frank Lampard, and the Loose Women star is nothing short of advice! Appearing on the ITV daytime show on Thursday, the 39-year-old revealed she has less than two months left before her baby arrives - much to the delight of her fellow Loose Women panellists. "Everyone ends with saying 'you'll love it!' You sort of always think the worst and then you're relatively happy," the expectant mother shared. "I keep getting asked if I've got a birth plan and I'm like 'what is a birth plan?'"

Christine Lampard is due to welcome her first child in two months

Despite all the preparing, Christine confessed that her superstitions are stopping her from buying things for her unborn child - apart from one thing. "I'm really superstitious and I thought, 'I've got time'," she admitted "But the one thing I have bought is a car seat. Well I'd like to prepare myself to, so that's one purchase I've made." Christine and Frank, 40, have been married since 2015. They first met in 2009 - just months after the footballer lost his mother Pat to pneumonia. The sportsman is already a father to two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11.

Earlier on in the week, Christine revealed that she and her husband have started thinking about possible names for their unborn child. And while Christine is open to suggestions, there is one rule that her former England manager husband will have to follow. Talking to The Daily Star, she explained: "Calling him or her after any footballers is definitely off the agenda. I've warned Frank." She continued: "We had a few discussion and it won't be happening… It would be lovely to pick something that the girls have chosen, so we'll see how it goes."

