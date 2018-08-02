Loading the player...

Christine Lampard admits to feeling overwhelmed about parenting: 'There's a lot to learn' The TV presenter is expecting her first child with husband Frank Lampard

With weeks to go until she welcomes her first child with husband Frank, Christine Lampard has admitted to feeling overwhelmed. The mum-to-be spoke about how much there is for a first-time mum to learn while presenting ITV's Lorraine on Thursday.

Christine spoke candidly about motherhood during a segment on the TV show, in which Dr Hilary Jones asked her if she was planning to breastfeed her baby. The 39-year-old confided that she wanted the best for her child, but was aware that some women "really struggle".

Speaking about the decision, Christine said: "Of course you want to, to the best of your ability! But some women really struggle. The baby needs to be fed. I am in the middle, where I will need to do what I need to do."

Dr Hilary then showed the mum-to-be Public Health England's Start4Life Breastfeeding Friend app, which aims to support new mums, prompting Christine to say: "That's something I'll need to get used to. At 4am in the morning, that might just be a help." She added: "There's a lot to learn, isn't there? For a first-time mum?"

Although Christine still feels she has a lot to learn about motherhood, she recently revealed she had been getting advice from fellow TV presenter Alex Jones. Christine explained that Alex's book Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life! – which is aimed for older mums – has helped her prepare for her new adventure. Christine, who will be 39 when she gives birth, the same age as Alex, said: "Her book is brilliant. Alex is great."

She recently interviewed The One Show presenter on Lorraine, but hadn't told anyone she was pregnant at the time. "So we didn't swap tips," Christine said. "But her book is fantastic. I've read the whole thing and it's packed with stuff. It's all stuff women don't talk about that much. There's a sheer honesty. It works, she knows how much I love it."