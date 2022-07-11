Christine Lampard's £10m monochrome mansion with husband Frank is so chic

Christine Lampard lives in London with her husband Frank Lampard and their two young children, Patricia and Freddie. Frank is also a father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas, who also come to visit.

The Loose Women star resides in a beautiful property estimated to be worth £10million and it has modern monochrome style throughout. Christine shares glimpses into their glamorous home life online, and their home is truly stunning. Take a tour…

WATCH: Christine Lampard films from her stylish lounge

Christine Lampard's kitchen

Christine showcased her sleek white kitchen when she revealed the extensive array of flowers she had received for her birthday in 2021. It has white cabinets with grey worktops, and a long grey dining table with glass pendant lights hanging overhead.

The kitchen has white gloss cabinets with integrated appliances and grey worktops. The room has plenty of food storage and preparation space, and has been kitted out with some affordable electricals – including a Nutribullet and Dualit toaster.

An additional table has been topped with fresh flowers and sits in the middle of a room. A grey shelf – which matches their kitchen worktops – has been topped with family photos and a square lamp, while they have hung floor-length grey patterned curtains on the window at the back of the room.

Christine Lampard's living room

When Christine announced one of her pregnancies on Instagram, she inadvertently showed off more of their stunning living room. It follows a modern theme with white walls, plush grey carpets and floor-length grey curtains seen draping along the floor in the corner of the image. A flatscreen television is mounted upon the wall above a selection of rocks for decoration, which sits on a unit with LED lights framing the bottom.

The downstairs of Christine and Frank's home appears to be open plan with a combined living room, kitchen and dining area. The TV presenter shared a photo of herself and her husband relaxing together on the sofa, giving a peek at their kitchen in the background, which has a large breakfast bar lined by white stools and with glass pendant lights hanging overhead.

Christine Lampard's dining room

There is a wooden dining table lined by metal-framed chairs and a comfy winged armchair. Christine and Frank have added decorative touches with ornate vases, framed photos and plants, which also add a pop of colour to the otherwise muted décor.

Christine Lampard's landing

When Christine and Frank's daughter Patricia turned two, Christine shared a series of images showing how they had decorated the house. The first unveiled their landing, complete with glass bannister and black frame, and a large brushed velvet armchair with a leather footstool.

Christine Lampard's home office

When Loose Women staged a one-off episode during the coronavirus crisis in honour of ITV's NHS day, Christine joined the panel from her home. She filmed from her office featuring a grey, black and white colour palette with a black shelving unit behind her.

As well as the monochrome theme there are pops of colour – including one of Frank's yellow football caps. The star appeared on Loose Women sitting in a chic patterned armchair and behind her fans could see a huge wooden door and cream carpets.

Christine Lampard's garden

The family's living space has glass doors overlooking the garden, which features a wooden decked patio and steps leading up to the lawn, where a children's play area can be seen in the background.

The couple appear to have a large garden with brick walls and a wooden trellis with climbing plants growing across it. And it's the perfect spot for a family BBQ; Christine shared this post of Frank with his daughter Isla, adding the caption: "The BBQ master…"

Christine and Frank can relax outside on this comfy sofa and armchair set, which has a matching dining table where they can enjoy al fresco dinners.

Their outdoor area is the perfect place for family gatherings - don't you think?

