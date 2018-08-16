Coleen Rooney shares gorgeous photo of baby Cass – and he's a mini Wayne Who do you think the little boy looks like?

Coleen Rooney has posted the most gorgeous photo of her son Cass, who turned six months old this week. The doting mother shared the snap on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at Cass' bright blue eyes, which he seems to have inherited from his dad Wayne. "So much like his Daddy," one fan replied in the comments section, while another wrote: "Got Wayne's blue eyes." A third posted: "Wazza Jnr."

Coleen regularly posts photos of her gorgeous brood – her sons Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two, and baby Cass. The family are preparing to move to Washington where Wayne will play for D.C. United. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! this month, Coleen admitted that one of her sons isn't too keen about the move.

Cass has his dad Wayne's bright blue eyes

"My five-year-old Klay, he is such a home bird and he is up in the air about it," she said. "But while it is the summer holidays and he is not with his friends day-in, day-out, hopefully it will feel like one long holiday. And the children have so many school holidays so we can always come back, he will be fine."

Coleen has four sons with her footballer husband

The supermum also added that the move to the States is only temporary. When asked what she'll be doing in ten years' time, she said: "In ten years we will be back in the UK. I am just excited to watch the kids grow up, see their personalities grow, and seeing them transform into young men."

Coleen and husband Wayne welcomed their fourth child in February, with Coleen tweeting at the time: "So happy to welcome our Baby Boy... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful." The former Manchester United footballer also announced his son's birth on Instagram, sharing a gorgeous family photo of himself and his four boys. "5-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass," he wrote on Instagram.

