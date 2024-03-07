Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's sweetest mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis
Princess Kate's sweetest mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Princess of Wales became a mum in 2013  

21 minutes ago
Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Princess of Wales is a proud and doting mum to Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

Kate, who has previously said that "becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience," has shared many sweet moments with her young children publicly.

The Waleses were front and centre at King Charles' coronation last May, with Prince William and Kate enjoying a fun outing with their children with the Scouts.

Royal watchers got to see the close bond between the family, with Kate skipping with Louis, and toasting marshmallows.

George, Charlotte and Louis also helped their mum out at a baby bank in Windsor in December. See their sweet interactions in the clip below…

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis help mum Kate at baby bank

Back in her first podcast appearance in 2020, Kate opened up about her pregnancies, trying hypnobirthing and experiencing mum guilt. 

In honour of Mother's Day in the UK on 10 March, HELLO! is taking a look back at Princess Kate's best mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Big Help Out, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte walk© Getty

Fun-loving mum Kate was captured skipping with Louis and Charlotte as they volunteered with a Scout group during the coronation Big Help Out. 

Easter Sunday service, 2023

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.© Getty

Kate and Charlotte left the Easter Sunday service holding hands and chatting as they made their way back to Windsor Castle. 

Platinum Jubilee, 2022

Prince Louis hugging Kate Middleton© Max Mumby/Indigo

Prince Louis' cheeky antics were the talk of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including the moment when he cuddled up to mum Kate as they watched proceedings at the pageant.

Royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, 2014

Prince George snuggles into Kate Middleton's shoulder in New Zealand© Getty

And speaking of cuddles, who can remember Prince George's first ever royal tour in 2014? This adorable mum and son moment was captured as the pair enjoyed a playdate with other mothers and babies in New Zealand. George was just eight months old when he accompanied his parents on their trip to New Zealand and Australia.

Royal tour of Canada, 2016

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte dance in Canada© Getty

Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans on her first tour to Canada in 2016 with the then-16-month-old tot enjoying a dance with mum Kate as they attended a children's party for Canadian military families.

Polo match, 2018

Kate cuddling Charlotte and sitting next to George at polo match, 2018© Getty

The royals are regulars at the polo every year and William and Kate have even brought their children along, which always provides royal fans with some sweet and funny moments. George and Charlotte enjoyed a day out with their mum just months after the birth of their baby brother Louis in 2018.

Polo match, 2019

Kate Middleton walking with Prince Louis at polo, 2019© Getty

Little Louis made his debut at the polo in 2019 when he was just a year old. He kept mum Kate on her toes as he toddled around the polo field to check out the horses.

Polo match, 2015

Prince George wearing navy clogs © Getty

We also love these photographs of Kate and a two-year-old George playing together at the polo in 2015. The Princess had welcomed her daughter, Charlotte, just a few months earlier.

Christmas Day, 2019

Kate with her arm around Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day© Getty

Kate's nurturing side is always seen when her children join her and William for big public events. The Princess supported George and Charlotte with lots of hand holding and hugs as they made their debut at the Christmas Day church service in 2019.

Cardiff visit, 2022

Kate Middleton wearing red coat and holding Princess Charlotte's hand in Cardiff© Getty

And in 2022, George and Charlotte joined their parents for engagements in Cardiff, Wales, with mum Kate holding her young daughter's hand as they visited Cardiff Castle.

Wimbledon, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince George at Wimbledon 2022© Getty

We'd love to know what Kate and George were discussing during this sweet mother and son moment as the Prince made his debut at Wimbledon in 2022. It seems the Wales children share a love of sport with their parents, with George also joining William and Kate at the Euro 2020 tournament and the Six Nations in recent years. Charlotte also enjoyed a day out with her mum and dad at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Trooping the Colour, 2019

Kate Middleton stroking baby Louis' hair at Trooping the Colour© Getty

Kate sweetly stroked her little boy's hair as Louis made his debut on the balcony at Trooping the Colour in 2019. The one-year-old delighted the crowds as he waved enthusiastically during the fly-past.

LISTEN: Mary and George and the raunchy romances of King James I

