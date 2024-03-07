Princess Kate's sweetest mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis

In honour of Mother's Day in the UK on 10 March, HELLO! is taking a look back at Princess Kate's best mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis.
The Big Help Out, 2023
Fun-loving mum Kate was captured skipping with Louis and Charlotte as they volunteered with a Scout group during the coronation Big Help Out.
Easter Sunday service, 2023
Kate and Charlotte left the Easter Sunday service holding hands and chatting as they made their way back to Windsor Castle.
Platinum Jubilee, 2022
Prince Louis' cheeky antics were the talk of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including the moment when he cuddled up to mum Kate as they watched proceedings at the pageant.
Royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, 2014
And speaking of cuddles, who can remember Prince George's first ever royal tour in 2014? This adorable mum and son moment was captured as the pair enjoyed a playdate with other mothers and babies in New Zealand. George was just eight months old when he accompanied his parents on their trip to New Zealand and Australia.
Royal tour of Canada, 2016
Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans on her first tour to Canada in 2016 with the then-16-month-old tot enjoying a dance with mum Kate as they attended a children's party for Canadian military families.
Polo match, 2018
The royals are regulars at the polo every year and William and Kate have even brought their children along, which always provides royal fans with some sweet and funny moments. George and Charlotte enjoyed a day out with their mum just months after the birth of their baby brother Louis in 2018.
Polo match, 2019
Little Louis made his debut at the polo in 2019 when he was just a year old. He kept mum Kate on her toes as he toddled around the polo field to check out the horses.
Polo match, 2015
We also love these photographs of Kate and a two-year-old George playing together at the polo in 2015. The Princess had welcomed her daughter, Charlotte, just a few months earlier.
Christmas Day, 2019
Kate's nurturing side is always seen when her children join her and William for big public events. The Princess supported George and Charlotte with lots of hand holding and hugs as they made their debut at the Christmas Day church service in 2019.
Cardiff visit, 2022
And in 2022, George and Charlotte joined their parents for engagements in Cardiff, Wales, with mum Kate holding her young daughter's hand as they visited Cardiff Castle.
Wimbledon, 2022
We'd love to know what Kate and George were discussing during this sweet mother and son moment as the Prince made his debut at Wimbledon in 2022. It seems the Wales children share a love of sport with their parents, with George also joining William and Kate at the Euro 2020 tournament and the Six Nations in recent years. Charlotte also enjoyed a day out with her mum and dad at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Trooping the Colour, 2019
Kate sweetly stroked her little boy's hair as Louis made his debut on the balcony at Trooping the Colour in 2019. The one-year-old delighted the crowds as he waved enthusiastically during the fly-past.
