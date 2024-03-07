Princess Kate's sweetest mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Princess of Wales is a proud and doting mum to Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

Kate, who has previously said that "becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience," has shared many sweet moments with her young children publicly.

The Waleses were front and centre at King Charles' coronation last May, with Prince William and Kate enjoying a fun outing with their children with the Scouts.

Royal watchers got to see the close bond between the family, with Kate skipping with Louis, and toasting marshmallows.

George, Charlotte and Louis also helped their mum out at a baby bank in Windsor in December. See their sweet interactions in the clip below…

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis help mum Kate at baby bank

Back in her first podcast appearance in 2020, Kate opened up about her pregnancies, trying hypnobirthing and experiencing mum guilt.

In honour of Mother's Day in the UK on 10 March, HELLO! is taking a look back at Princess Kate's best mum moments with George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Big Help Out, 2023 © Getty Fun-loving mum Kate was captured skipping with Louis and Charlotte as they volunteered with a Scout group during the coronation Big Help Out.

Easter Sunday service, 2023 © Getty Kate and Charlotte left the Easter Sunday service holding hands and chatting as they made their way back to Windsor Castle.

Platinum Jubilee, 2022 © Max Mumby/Indigo Prince Louis' cheeky antics were the talk of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including the moment when he cuddled up to mum Kate as they watched proceedings at the pageant.



Royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, 2014 © Getty And speaking of cuddles, who can remember Prince George's first ever royal tour in 2014? This adorable mum and son moment was captured as the pair enjoyed a playdate with other mothers and babies in New Zealand. George was just eight months old when he accompanied his parents on their trip to New Zealand and Australia.



Royal tour of Canada, 2016 © Getty Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans on her first tour to Canada in 2016 with the then-16-month-old tot enjoying a dance with mum Kate as they attended a children's party for Canadian military families.



Polo match, 2018 © Getty The royals are regulars at the polo every year and William and Kate have even brought their children along, which always provides royal fans with some sweet and funny moments. George and Charlotte enjoyed a day out with their mum just months after the birth of their baby brother Louis in 2018.



Polo match, 2019 © Getty Little Louis made his debut at the polo in 2019 when he was just a year old. He kept mum Kate on her toes as he toddled around the polo field to check out the horses.



Polo match, 2015 © Getty We also love these photographs of Kate and a two-year-old George playing together at the polo in 2015. The Princess had welcomed her daughter, Charlotte, just a few months earlier.



Christmas Day, 2019 © Getty Kate's nurturing side is always seen when her children join her and William for big public events. The Princess supported George and Charlotte with lots of hand holding and hugs as they made their debut at the Christmas Day church service in 2019.



Cardiff visit, 2022 © Getty And in 2022, George and Charlotte joined their parents for engagements in Cardiff, Wales, with mum Kate holding her young daughter's hand as they visited Cardiff Castle.



Wimbledon, 2022 © Getty We'd love to know what Kate and George were discussing during this sweet mother and son moment as the Prince made his debut at Wimbledon in 2022. It seems the Wales children share a love of sport with their parents, with George also joining William and Kate at the Euro 2020 tournament and the Six Nations in recent years. Charlotte also enjoyed a day out with her mum and dad at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



Trooping the Colour, 2019 © Getty Kate sweetly stroked her little boy's hair as Louis made his debut on the balcony at Trooping the Colour in 2019. The one-year-old delighted the crowds as he waved enthusiastically during the fly-past.

