Jamelia shows off her 'miracle daughter' True for the first time Baby True stopped breathing at just four weeks old

Loose Women host Jamelia has delighted fans with the first glimpse of her gorgeous baby daughter True, who the star recently revealed almost died in her arms at just four weeks old.

The pair were pictured together, looking very happy, at a new inflatable theme park called 'Inflata Nation' in her hometown of Birmingham. The singer has without a doubt put her daughter's scary incident behind her.

The 37-year-old panellist welcomed her third child last December but their lives took a turn for the worse a month later when True suddenly stopped breathing.

Speaking of the terrifying ordeal on ITV's This Morning, Jamelia recently said: "I just noticed at one point she flung herself backwards and it took me a couple of seconds to realise she wasn't breathing. At that point I can only describe panic. After about two minutes I just remember my daughter going limp and I felt like when she was giving up. All I kept thinking was, 'Oh my gosh, she's going to die. She's going to die'."

Thankfully Jamelia's eldest daughter Teja, 17, was quick to react and called an ambulance. Thanks to the paramedic's introductions, the teenager was able to stop True choking - saving her life.

Hoping to encourage other parents to look into how to perform CPR, Jamelia has said: "Don't make the same mistake I did. Get yourself educated and if your child stops breathing, you will know what to do. A lot of people make the wrong assumptions. This is why they encourage you to get first aid training on a yearly basis. Even up to yesterday she had an episode, she was choking and I was able to deal with it and she was fine within about five seconds. The difference of having that knowledge is invaluable. As a mother you want to be in control. For True this is a reflux problem she had and it could happen again."