JB Gill and wife Chloe welcome second baby – see the first photo What happy news!

A big congratulations to JB Gill and his wife Chloe on the safe arrival of their second baby. The doting parents welcomed a little girl – their first daughter – on Monday 30 July, and have shared the first photo of her on Instagram. JB posted a beautiful picture of his hands wrapped around his son and baby daughter's, and wrote next to it: "These are the hands that hold my future. So proud to announce the beautiful baby girl born to @Chloesiobhangill and I by God’s grace, on 30th July 2018. Our little boy @aceJgill is simply the BEST big brother a girl could ask for and she is literally lighting up our lives with every moment that passes. We are in love all over again...."

JB Gill announced the happy news on Tuesday

JB and Chloe announced that they were expecting their second baby earlier in the year in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. Talking to the magazine in April when the news was revealed, Chloe opened up about how their son was in fact the first to predict the pregnancy – and even the gender of his new sibling. "We were out shopping and I was pushing Ace around in his pushchair when he suddenly looked up at me and said, ‘Mummy, we need to get some clothes for my sister’," she said. "I said to him, ‘But you don’t have a sister’. His face went all serious and he went, ‘I do, Mummy - in your tummy’. When I told J, we were like, ‘Whoa!'" The JLS singer added: "We hadn’t verified anything at that stage. But Chloe had been falling asleep a lot and had a few other tell-tale signs, so we kind of knew."

Ace is now a big brother - and he even predicted his sister's arrival!

The couple tied the knot four years ago, and had wanted to wait a while before expanding their family after Ace's traumatic birth – where the umbilical cord was wrapped twice around his neck after 40 hours in labour. Reveling that they also wanted to wait until Ace "was a bit more independent" before having another baby, the couple told HELLO! earlier in the year that the family couldn’t wait to welcome their new addition. "Ace kisses Chloe’s tummy and says to the baby, ‘Come soon!’ It’s very sweet," JB said.

