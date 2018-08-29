Holly Branson shares joy of third 'miracle' pregnancy Holly and her husband Freddie Andrews are already proud parents to twins

Congratulations are in order for Holly Branson and her husband Freddie Andrews! The 36-year-old has revealed she is pregnant with her third child after facing fertility struggles last year. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share the happy news, the expectant mother posted a family picture of herself sharing a kiss with her husband, with the pair holding their three-year-old twins, Etta and Artie, on their shoulders. In a heartfelt post, she wrote: "Freddie, Etta, Artie and I have some exciting news... our family of four, is soon to become five! We are over the moon!"

Holly Branson is pregnant with her third child

Detailing the couple's struggle to conceive, the daughter of Virgin tycoon Richard Branson added: "Freddie and I started trying for another baby last year, but after the same struggles with conceiving, and a failed attempt at IVF in December, we decided that it probably wasn’t going to happen for us. Then as sometimes happens - even though you never think it will be you - we found out I was pregnant and had conceived naturally." She continued: "It is the best, and genuinely most surprising, piece of news imaginable. So although I won't be physically taking part in this year's @virgin @strivechallenge I will be cheering on my wonderful Strive family from the sidelines - good luck guys!"

Holly married Freddie Andrews in 2011

Earlier this year, Holly opened up about the "difficult" years she had trying to conceive her twins. "[I wanted] to raise a healthy, happy, kind, well-grounded family with my husband Freddie," she wrote in WEconomy. "I wanted Freddie and me to have the opportunity to instil the same value systems and love of life, of people and planet, that our parents had instilled in us." Holly and Freddie welcomed their twins on 20 December 2014 – the same date of their wedding anniversary, and also that of Holly's parents, Sir Richard Branson and Joan.

