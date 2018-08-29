Eddie Murphy expecting 10th child – see girlfriend Paige Butcher's beautiful baby bump Many congratulations to The Nutty Professor actor!

Congratulations are in order for Eddie Murphy. The 57-year-old star is expecting his second baby with his girlfriend Paige Butcher. A spokesperson for the Hollywood actor told HELLO! in a statement: "Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December. This will be the tenth child for Murphy, the second for Butcher. Their daughter, Izzy, is two years old."

Eddie started dating Paige in 2012 following his break-up with HLN anchor Rocsi Diaz earlier that year. They welcomed their first child together in May 2016, at the time revealing her adorable name – Izzy Oona. Australian model Paige, 39, is credited with sparking Eddie's desire to want to return to stand-up comedy.

Paige is due in December

The Nutty Professor actor has eight other children from previous relationships. His eldest child is Eric, who he welcomed with his girlfriend of the time, Paulette McNeely. He also has a son Christian with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood. Eddie also has five children with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, who he was married to from 1993 to 2006: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella.

Eddie also has an 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris with Spice Girl Mel B. The couple dated for six months in 2006, but split after the US funnyman announced the end of their relationship on a Dutch TV show. He originally questioned the paternity of the little girl, but has since acknowledged she is his.

Paige and Eddie also have a two-year-old daughter Izzy

Mel spent 15 months finalising a child support settlement with Eddie in LA courts. They came to an agreement in 2009 and both signed non-disclosure contracts, preventing them from discussing the settlement in public. Reports estimated the final sum to amount to £35,000 a month until Angel turns 18 – a total of about £7million.

