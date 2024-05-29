Janette Manrara's daughter Lyra is dad Aljaz's 'double' as she celebrates milestone

Strictly star Janette Manrara has shared a precious new snapshot of her baby daughter Lyra Rose - and fans are convinced she's dad Aljaz's double.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Miami-born dancer uploaded the sweetest picture of her tiny tot rocking an animal print baby grow and a large white headband adorned with a bow.

© Instagram Lyra Rose looked so sweet wearing a large hair bow

The youngster, whom Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec welcomed in July last year, looked adorable gazing into the distance with her brown locks peeping below her bow.

To mark ten months since her arrival into the world, doting mum Janette captioned her social media post: "Happy 10 months to my little Lyra Rose," followed by a red rose emoji.

© Instagram Janette Manrara with baby Lyra as a newborn

Her post quickly garnered thousands of 'likes' and prompted fans to comment in their droves. Aside from penning sweet messages regarding Lyra's adorable appearance, Janette's fans couldn't help but highlight Lyra and Aljaz's uncanny resemblance to one another.

"She's got her Daddy’s eyes", wrote one follower, while a second remarked: "Double of daddy" and a third chimed in: "Looks so like her Daddy."

© Instagram Lyra looks just like her dad Aljaz!

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter Lyra Rose back in July last year. Their pregnancy initially came as a surprise as Janette managed to fall pregnant naturally whilst the couple were preparing for IVF treatment.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! Magazine, Aljaz explained: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Janette and Aljaz's love story

The happy couple first crossed paths in 2010 when It Takes Two presenter Janette jetted to the British capital to perform alongside Aljaz and other Strictly pros in Burn The Floor.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2017

After a whirlwind romance, the pair went on to tie the knot with three lavish wedding ceremonies in 2017. They kicked off their wedding celebrations with a ceremony in London, before later holding two further ceremonies in Aljaz's native Slovenia, and Janette's native Miami.

© Getty Images The pair recently relocated from London to Cheshire

They lived together in London before upping sticks and relocating to leafy Cheshire where they now live with their daughter Lyra. Their new home is just a stone's throw away from their fellow Strictly co-stars and friends Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez who live nearby with their two children Mia and Thiago.