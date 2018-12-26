Kate Middleton reveals adorable details about Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Christmas morning These two are so sweet!

Aww! It's great to hear that sweet Prince George and Princess Charlotte are just like the rest of the nation's children, waking mum and dad up early on Christmas morning to open their presents! Duchess Kate revealed the sweet detail to a royal fan as she and Prince William greeted the public outside St Mary's Magdalene church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

The royals arriving for church on Christmas Day

The mum-of-three spoke with Jill Lee from Cambridge, who asked the royal if little George and Charlotte had woken early that morning. Kate confirmed that they had, using the words 'very early'. Oh Kate and William, we feel your pain!

The fab four at church

Jill, who is a 71-year-old retired seamstress, told reporters how the Duchess opened up to her about Christmas morning in their household: "I said to Kate 'were the children up early' and she said 'very early, but it was lovely to see their faces'." Kate had recently revealed that George and Charlotte were looking forward to the big day, and had been singing Christmas songs and putting up decorations.

Duchess Kate had her hands full on Christmas morning

Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of Royal Musings, told HELLO! of the royal family's Christmas tradition with present opening. She explained: "The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve. The members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive. The gifts are put out on a trestle table after tea time."

However, Marlene told us that William and Kate's children most likely open presents from Santa on Christmas Day at their home at Anmer Hall. Last November, George asked Santa for a police car. Prince William gave an adorable handwritten note from his son during an official visit to Finland. In the letter, George had also circled that he had been "nice" that year in the line which read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice."

