Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George's milestone moments in 10 sweet photos
Subscribe

10 of Prince George's milestone moments through the years

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child turns ten on 22 July

Prince George's first birthday, 204
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child, Prince George, is set to celebrate his tenth birthday on Saturday 22 July

The young royal is second-in-line to the throne after his father, Prince William and we've seen him pass many milestones over the years. 

From George's public debut to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing where he was born in 2013, to his first royal tour and first day at school. 

To prepare him for his future role, the young Prince has made more public appearances in recent years.

 George played a major part at King Charles's coronation in May as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honour.

Take a look at his milestone moments...

110

Prince George's public debut

George's birth created much excitement© Getty
George's birth created much excitement

The lead-up to Prince George's birth on a hot summer's day sparked the #GreatKateWait as it was dubbed in the new social media age, with the media and fans eagerly waiting for news outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington for over three weeks. 

210

Prince George's first royal tour

George's first royal tour© Getty
George's first royal tour

Prince George attended his very first public engagement at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand where he enjoyed a special playdate with a group of children all born around the same time as him. The eight-month-old looked cute as ever as he played with toys while wearing a pair of navy Rachel Riley dungarees. 

310

Prince George's first steps

George takes his first steps publicly in photos released to mark his first birthday© Getty
George takes his first steps publicly in photos released to mark his first birthday

George showed he had mastered the art of walking unaided in an official photograph released ahead of his first birthday in July 2014.

410

Prince George becomes a big brother

George arrives at the hospital to meet baby sister Charlotte© Getty
George arrives at the hospital to meet baby sister Charlotte

With some prompting from his father, George waved to the crowds who had gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, as he arrived to meet his sister Princess Charlotte for the first time in 2015.

510

George and Charlotte's first family holiday

George and Charlotte's first snowy holiday© Getty
The family enjoyed a ski trip in the French Alps in 2016

George and Charlotte got their first proper glimpse at snow as they enjoyed a short family holiday in the French Alps in March 2016.

610

Prince George's first balcony moment

Prince George's first balcony moment at Trooping the Colour 2015© Getty
Prince George's first balcony moment

George looked delighted as he waved to the crowds while on the balcony at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2015. Kate spoke about how pleased he was to watch the ceremony, telling a well-wisher: "I've honestly never seen him so excited. His face lit up."

710

Prince George's first day at school

Prince George's first day at Thomas's school, Battersea© Getty
George was a little nervous on his first day at school

A nervous-looking George arrived in his new uniform for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2017. He was accompanied by dad William but mum Kate was suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis, so unfortunately couldn't drop her son off at the school gates.

810

Prince George's first football match

Prince George's first football match at Norwich City vs Aston Villa© Getty
Prince George loved his first football match

Like dad William, George has proved that he's a huge football fan! He was captured jumping up and down with excitement as he celebrated Aston Villa's win against Norwich City in October 2019.

910

Prince George's carriage debut

George, Charlotte and Louis share a close bond© Getty
George, Charlotte and Louis share a close bond

The Prince and his younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis, made their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

1010

Prince George's starring role at the coronation

Prince George in red uniform© Getty
George was one of his grandfather's Pages of Honour

George had a significant role at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023. Along with Camilla's grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles and Gus and Louis Lopes, he helped to carry his grandfather's robes as he entered the Abbey. 

 

Other topics

More Royalty

See more