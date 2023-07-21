10 of Prince George's milestone moments through the years

The lead-up to Prince George's birth on a hot summer's day sparked the #GreatKateWait as it was dubbed in the new social media age, with the media and fans eagerly waiting for news outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington for over three weeks.
Prince George's first royal tour
Prince George attended his very first public engagement at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand where he enjoyed a special playdate with a group of children all born around the same time as him. The eight-month-old looked cute as ever as he played with toys while wearing a pair of navy Rachel Riley dungarees.
Prince George's first steps
George showed he had mastered the art of walking unaided in an official photograph released ahead of his first birthday in July 2014.
Prince George becomes a big brother
With some prompting from his father, George waved to the crowds who had gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, as he arrived to meet his sister Princess Charlotte for the first time in 2015.
George and Charlotte's first family holiday
George and Charlotte got their first proper glimpse at snow as they enjoyed a short family holiday in the French Alps in March 2016.
Prince George's first balcony moment
George looked delighted as he waved to the crowds while on the balcony at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2015. Kate spoke about how pleased he was to watch the ceremony, telling a well-wisher: "I've honestly never seen him so excited. His face lit up."
Prince George's first day at school
A nervous-looking George arrived in his new uniform for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2017. He was accompanied by dad William but mum Kate was suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis, so unfortunately couldn't drop her son off at the school gates.
Prince George's first football match
Like dad William, George has proved that he's a huge football fan! He was captured jumping up and down with excitement as he celebrated Aston Villa's win against Norwich City in October 2019.
Prince George's carriage debut
The Prince and his younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis, made their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Prince George's starring role at the coronation
George had a significant role at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023. Along with Camilla's grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles and Gus and Louis Lopes, he helped to carry his grandfather's robes as he entered the Abbey.