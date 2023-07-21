10 of Prince George's milestone moments through the years

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child, Prince George, is set to celebrate his tenth birthday on Saturday 22 July

The young royal is second-in-line to the throne after his father, Prince William and we've seen him pass many milestones over the years.

From George's public debut to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing where he was born in 2013, to his first royal tour and first day at school.

To prepare him for his future role, the young Prince has made more public appearances in recent years.

George played a major part at King Charles's coronation in May as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honour.



Take a look at his milestone moments...

1 10 Prince George's public debut © Getty George's birth created much excitement The lead-up to Prince George's birth on a hot summer's day sparked the #GreatKateWait as it was dubbed in the new social media age, with the media and fans eagerly waiting for news outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington for over three weeks.

2 10 Prince George's first royal tour © Getty George's first royal tour Prince George attended his very first public engagement at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand where he enjoyed a special playdate with a group of children all born around the same time as him. The eight-month-old looked cute as ever as he played with toys while wearing a pair of navy Rachel Riley dungarees.

3 10 Prince George's first steps © Getty George takes his first steps publicly in photos released to mark his first birthday George showed he had mastered the art of walking unaided in an official photograph released ahead of his first birthday in July 2014.

4 10 Prince George becomes a big brother © Getty George arrives at the hospital to meet baby sister Charlotte With some prompting from his father, George waved to the crowds who had gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, as he arrived to meet his sister Princess Charlotte for the first time in 2015.

5 10 George and Charlotte's first family holiday © Getty The family enjoyed a ski trip in the French Alps in 2016 George and Charlotte got their first proper glimpse at snow as they enjoyed a short family holiday in the French Alps in March 2016.

6 10 Prince George's first balcony moment © Getty Prince George's first balcony moment George looked delighted as he waved to the crowds while on the balcony at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2015. Kate spoke about how pleased he was to watch the ceremony, telling a well-wisher: "I've honestly never seen him so excited. His face lit up."

7 10 Prince George's first day at school © Getty George was a little nervous on his first day at school A nervous-looking George arrived in his new uniform for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2017. He was accompanied by dad William but mum Kate was suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis, so unfortunately couldn't drop her son off at the school gates.

8 10 Prince George's first football match © Getty Prince George loved his first football match Like dad William, George has proved that he's a huge football fan! He was captured jumping up and down with excitement as he celebrated Aston Villa's win against Norwich City in October 2019.

9 10 Prince George's carriage debut © Getty George, Charlotte and Louis share a close bond The Prince and his younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis, made their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.