Sophie Ellis-Bextor dismisses claims she wanted a girl after birth of fifth son

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has hit back at claims which suggest she wanted a daughter, just hours after welcoming her fifth son. The singer and her husband Richard Jones, who have been married since 2005, announced the arrival of their newest addition on Monday evening. However, moments after giving birth, the mum-of-five felt compelled to respond to the "false" report, tweeting: "I did nothing of the sort. I've only ever wanted whatever babies I've been lucky enough to have. X."

To announce her happy news, Sophie, 39, shared a picture of Richard cradling their new son, who they have named Mickey. She wrote: "He's here! Mickey Jones born today weighing 7lb 1oz and he's absolutely gorgeous. Welcome to our quirky little family, sweet boy. We're so glad you're here safe. Xxxxxxxxxxxx." Just ahead of the birth, Sophie uploaded a snap of her blossoming bump alongside the caption: "Ready for the next bit now." Her partner added: "Looking so beautiful and ready to pop. Here we go again!"

The pop star and The Feeling bassist are already doting parents to Sonny 14, Kit, nine, Ray, six, and Jesse, two. News of the pregnancy was announced in August during Sophie's interview with radio host Chris Evans. "The album will come out around the same time as my fifth infant, because I'm having my fifth baby," she confirmed. "Because I'm mental." When asked if parenthood gets "easier", she replied: "No, I don't think it does. But I think you get more relaxed with the chaos." The Murder On The Dancefloor singer has lots to look forward to this year, welcoming her fifth child and the release of her seventh album, The Song Diaries.

