Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares pregnancy photo

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha admitted that she was feeling broody after hearing that her friend had just had a baby. Going on a trip down memory lane, the mum-of-two found a gorgeous photo of herself during her pregnancy with her youngest daughter, Kiki-Bea, and shared it with her followers on Instagram. The star wrote next to the image: "A friend of mine has just had a baby!!!! And I found this photo ... and NO I hadn’t eaten lots of mince pies on this occasion!!! it’s little @kiki.bee.adderley in there! Anyway else feeling broody!?!?" The former EastEnders actress got her fans talking, with many admitting that they too would like to expand their families. One fan responded, writing: "Constantly broody, I've got four and my life is so busy yet I would happily have more," while another said: "Yes, I'd love to have another one it's lovely." A third added: "Pregnancy suits you, beautiful photo."

Nadia Sawalha posted a photo of her pregnant with daughter Kiki-Bea

Just after Christmas, Nadia admitted that she hasn’t ruled out expanding her family – and would be keen to adopt or foster in the future. During a live chat on her family's YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family, the TV presenter responded to a fan who had said that she is always full of surprises, Nadia said: " I still am thinking about adoption and fostering, but Mark's not interested at all." Mark replied: "I can't work out if she's joking or not?" to which Nadia defiantly responded: "I'm not."

Nadia with her family

Nadia and Mark share two daughters Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bea,eleven, and Mark has two grown up daughters, Izzy, 23, and Fleur, 18, from previous relationships. The couple have previously spoken out their miscarriage anguish before the arrival of Kiki, which Mark described on their YouTube channel as "one of the most heartwarmingly complete sharing experiences I have had in my life."

"It was life-changing, completely gobsmacking moment where I felt connected to you where I never felt more connected to you," he told his wife. Recalling the moment Kiki was born, Nadia said: "When she came – and we have a photo of her – Mark's face is as if to say 'she's here'. We had all the miscarriages as well, it was insane."

