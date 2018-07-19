Stacey Solomon makes shock birth confession The Loose Women panellist is mum to two sons

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to two sons, and often talks about her own experiences with motherhood on the show. And on Thursday, she made a rather surprising admission during a conversation about childbirth. The 27-year-old was 17 when she gave birth to her first child, son Zachary, 10, and admitted that she had no idea what to expect, so much so, that she convinced herself that her heart had "fallen out" when she delivered the placenta. Stacey said: "They asked me to keep pushing for the afterbirth. I was like 'what the hell is an afterbirth?' All of a sudden I thought 'My heart had come out.'" Stacey's confession had fellow panellists, including expectant mum Christine Lampard, in stitches. She said: "I had no idea. I genuinely had no idea, no one had explained it to me. They were just like 'it's going to be the best day of your life.'"

Stacey shares Zachary with teenage sweetheart Dean Cox, and son Leighton, six, with ex-fiance Aaron Barnham. The star has previously opened up about her early struggle at being a teenage mum. Stacey suffered from post-natal depression, and told the Express: "I felt really sorry for myself for a while, even though mum and the rest of the family were helping out." Stacey – who shot to fame after coming third on the X Factor in 2009 – then realised that her son was "the best thing" that had ever happened to her. "People ask me how I can be so happy all the time. Well, when I went to The X Factor auditions and Zach was a year old, I knew only two things really mattered in life: that nothing bad happened to him and that I was able to be there for him," she said. "It was liberating. It was great to get through the auditions but it wouldn’t have mattered if I hadn’t as long as I had Zach to go home to."

The TV personality often shares snippets of her family life on social media, and revealed earlier in the year that she has taken her two sons out of mainstream school to go down the home school route – something that her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha has also done. It looks as if Stacey's children are following in her footsteps too when it comes to singing. Earlier in the week, she shared a video of her sons dancing around the room singing along to the advert for Flash. "What did I raise?" she wrote on the video, adding alongside the post: "Watching the Voice Kids daydreaming about my babies growing older and living their dreams, working hard, and giving all of their passions every bit of energy, aspiration and determination they've got... Then come the ad breaks."