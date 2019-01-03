Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals she would like to adopt But her husband Mark Adderley thinks differently!

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha is a doting mum and stepmum to four girls, but she hasn’t ruled out expanding her family. During a live chat on her family's YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family, the TV presenter revealed that she would like to adopt. Responding to a fan who had said that she is always full of surprises, Nadia said: " I still am thinking about adoption and fostering, but Mark's not interested at all." Mark replied: "I can't work out if she's joking or not?" to which Nadia defiantly responded: "I'm not." Nadia and Mark share two daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki-Bea, ten, and Mark has two grown up daughters, Izzy, 23, and Fleur, 18, from previous relationships.

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley

The former EastEnders actress shares a close relationship with her children, and for the past few years both Maddie and Kiki have been home educated. Nadia often talks about their passion for learning and their artistic abilities, and in 2017, she opened up about the reason she decided to home-school her children while talking to HELLO!. The star revealed that they had been "excelling" since they left their private school education, saying: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."

MORE: Inside Nadia Sawalha's London home

The Loose Women panellist with her family over Christmas

READ: Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon announces engagement to Laura Norton after tough year

Nadia and her family had a wonderful time over the festive season, which also saw them celebrate Maddie's birthday on Christmas Day. After over-indulging a little too much, Nadia shared a picture of herself on social media wearing her Loose Women hoodie and holding onto her stomach, which appeared at first glance to look like a baby announcement. We have some amazing news," Nadia captioned the photo, before revealing in a second image: "I am fat again." Many of Nadia's followers could relate to her after indulging a little too much during the Christmas period, and loved her sense of humour. "Looks just like mine, they could be twins," one wrote, while another said: "Not fat, just a sign of a good Christmas."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.