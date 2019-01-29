Kimberley Walsh gives rare update on Cheryl's baby son Bear Bear turns two in March

Kimberley Walsh has opened up about her best friend Cheryl's son Bear, revealing that the adorable tot is walking and talking. Speaking on Made by Mammas: The Podcast to fellow mums Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton, Kimberley said the little boys love playing together. She admitted that she and Cheryl would WhatsApp each other every day when their sons were newborns.

"Cole and Bear are so similar in age and then especially in the first year, it was like a daily WhatsApp thing because there's so many things to talk about in those first few months," said Kimberley. "The feeding, the weening, all of those things – and now it's quite nice because we're in more of a chilled place. They're both walking, they're both talking a little bit, they're just easier."

Kimberley's two adorable sons, Cole and Bobby

Speaking of Cheryl, Kimberley added: "She came over for Bobby's party – there were quite a few babies Bear's age as well. And they were all just playing and we were actually talking. And we were like, wow, this has really changed. It's turned a corner. Before that it was no conversation and just us running after Bear and Cole, which is normal but it's just nice. They've got to that point where they play and occupy themselves a bit more."

MORE: Best photos from Prince William and Kate's day out in Dundee

Kimberley shows us her new kids' clothing range:

Loading the player...

MORE: Gorka Marquez's fans have hilarious response to his romantic request

While Cheryl's son Bear, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, is turning two in March, Kimberley's sons Bobby and Cole are four and two. When asked whether she'd want a third child with her husband Justin Scott, Kimberley said: "I do, I love babies. I get to this point, Cole is nearly two and now I'm like hmm, maybe I could do?" She admitted that Justin's response is: "Are you crazy? Do you honestly want to add to this chaos?" "I'm still working on him," Kimberley laughed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.