Exclusive: Kimberley Walsh will be seeing Cheryl and Bear soon for this special occasion

Kimberley Walsh and her former Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl have remained good friends since the band went its separate ways. And although it can be difficult finding the time to meet up with friends over the festive period, there is one special occasion coming up which will see the pair reunited before Christmas. At the beginning of December, Kimberley's youngest son Cole will celebrating his second birthday, and Cheryl and her son Bear will be coming along. Kimberley told HELLO!: "I will see Cheryl at some point in early December because it's Cole's birthday so she will bring Bear to the party. At least I know I will catch up with her for that, even if not for an adult's Christmas drinks. We used to always do a cheese and crackers, red wine night, but with the children it's not very easy! We will have to see – it might happen, it might not!"

Kimberley Walsh will soon be reunited with Cheryl for her son Cole's birthday

The doting mum shares sons Bobby, three, and 23-month-old Cole, with husband Justin Scott, and it sounds like Christmas will be a magical time for the family – especially as Bobby is now fully understanding the excitement of it all. Kimberley said: "My oldest is starting to understand it more and it's really exciting, I think he's going to be fully engrossed in the whole magic of it this year which I am really looking forward to." The singer added that it will be easy for Santa to find them what they want this year: "Children just like to open presents so we should just be re-wrapping the same present over and over again! It's not that they need more toys it's just that they like the process of getting a gift and opening it."

Kimberley is getting ready for Christmas with her family

Each year, Kimberley hosts Christmas at her house, which will see her entire family come over on the big day, including her famous sister, Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh. "All my siblings will be coming, we have a big family so it's really nice. All the kids love running wild together and playing with their new toys, it's a bit crazy but Christmas day is supposed to be crazy, right?" Kimberley has been extra organised at buying presents this year too, and has been on a mission to find thoughtful gifts for her friends and family by scrolling through their Instagram accounts. She explained: "I have been working with Boots on a campaign about how social media helps finding gifts. You can look at what people like, what kind of lipsticks suits them, it's really helpful. What kind of stuff they are wearing, what brands they are following."

Kimberley Walsh talks to HELLO! about her new kids range

Kimberley Walsh is working with Boots to share tips on how to get your loved ones a gift that really gets them this Christmas. Boots has 1000s of beauty gifts available for everyone. For more information visit www.boots.com/Christmas

