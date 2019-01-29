Strictly's Gorka Márquez fans have hilarious reaction to this romantic request Gorka's Instagram went wild after this request!

It has been one of the most exciting strictly romances in recent years, so it’s no surprise that a loved-up photo of Gorka Márquez and Gemma Atkinson kissing has sent Strictly fans into a frenzy. Gorka, 28, posted the photo with his beautiful girlfriend on Instagram on Monday night with the caption: "Give me a kiss that lasts forever" and it wasn't long before his followers told him it was time to move their relationship forward. Fans pleaded with Gorka, with one begging him to "put a ring on it will you" and another proclaiming "just get married already!"

The loved-up pair first met on Strictly

Gorka and Gemma, 34, first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, although the pair were not coupled together for the programme. Their relationship blossomed during the Strictly Tour whilst Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke and Gemma was in the arms of Aljaž Škorjanec. It was through the tour that the pair got to know each other better and it was only in the February of last year that Gorka first cryptically announced the relationship with a selfie of the smitten pair captioned: "You say what…?". This relationship announcement seriously excited strictly fans, with one person commenting: "This is ace! I was praying for this from the start!" And it seems from the comments on Monday night’s post that the excitement for this couple has only escalated since then!

The encouragement for Gorka to propose to Gemma comes just days after the actress claimed "he's the first boyfriend I've had who truly makes me feel attractive in just a T-shirt". We certainly hope it isn’t too long until Gorka pops the question but until then we will continue to look out for more smitten Instagram pictures of the pair.

