Why Kylie Jenner was forced to postpone daughter Stormi's first birthday party What a shame!

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she has had to delay her daughter Stormi's birthday party, due to heavy rain in Los Angeles. Having planned to throw a big bash for the little girl a few days earlier, she was forced to downsize it due to the weather – then on Monday, she tried again, but posted on her Instagram Story that she was worried she would have to cancel again. "Is Stormi's party ever gonna happen," she wrote across a photograph of a wet and rainy motorway, alongside a tearful emoji.

Kylie and her little girl Stormi

Stormi's first birthday was on Friday, with Kylie planning a lavish outdoor party with family and friends – but she revealed on camera that they had decided to cancel. "All right so, we were supposed to have Stormi's birthday party this weekend," she said on Instagram. "It's not happening because it was supposed to rain and it's not raining anymore. It didn't end up raining, but it's all right, better safe than sorry. We have all her cousins here, everybody who loves her. We're playing with farm animals..."

She did give fans a glimpse into the indoor setup, however, for which she'd chosen a rainbow theme with colourful balloons, ribbons and plates. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared a picture of the sizeable cake she'd had made for Stormi, which was covered in sprinkles and read 'Happy Birthday Stormi' in white icing. No doubt when the real party takes place there will be plenty more Instagram snaps!

Kylie shared an adorable tribute to her only child on her big day. "How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby," she captioned an adorable picture of the toddler. "I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, Storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth."

