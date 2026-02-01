Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Labubu-themed birthday bash for kids Stormi and Aire

Two of the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan are celebrating birthdays at the start of February. Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi turns eight on February 1, 2026, followed by her younger brother Aire turning four the day after.

To celebrate their big days, the beauty mogul, 28, and Travis Scott, 34, who she welcomed her kids with, threw them a big birthday bash, themed around not only the rapper's controversial music fest Astroworld, but also 2025's biggest toy trend – Labubus.

Glimpses from the festivities show several of the lavish arrangements for guests, from custom Labubu figurines to take home, to monogrammed shirts with the faces of the birthday boy and girl, plus a huge entryway modeled after Astroworld.

Many of the attendees took to social media with a look at the appropriately pink-tinged party as well, including Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian and her close friend Hailey Bieber, who brought her baby boy Jack Blues Bieber along as well.

Take a look inside Stormi and Aire Webster's big birthday blowout in photos below…

© Instagram Stormiworld A massive entryway for the party with Stormi's face welcomed guests, a parody of Travis' Astroworld imagery

© Instagram An explosion of color Tropical theming, pinks and oranges dominated the color scheme for the party, with many of the kids' friends also in attendance to watch their parents serenade them and cut Stormi's cake

© Instagram Barbie world! It's giving Barbie! Khloé shared a look at her daughter True Thompson enjoying the party's skating ring, complete with disco lights and massive monster truck décor

© Instagram Time for a mingle Hailey captured an adorable moment of her son Jack, 16 months, cuddling up with friend Lauren Perez's daughter at the pink affair

© Instagram Birthday cake Kylie later took to her own Instagram Stories with a look at her thrilled daughter brandishing many of her custom Labubus and her birthday donuts