Kylie Jenner shares stunning 21st birthday mother-daughter photoshoot with baby Stormi

This is beautiful!

Fiona Ward
Kylie Jenner may have celebrated her 21st birthday with a swanky party complete with the full Kardashian crowd, but she spent the night before her big day making memories with baby daughter Stormi - even posting two beautiful mother-daughter photographs to her Instagram account. In June, the first-time mum removed all photos of the little girl's face from her social media, telling fans - "I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now" - so it was clearly a big decision for her to post the sweet shots. 

Image: Instagram @kyliejenner

"Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel," she wrote in her caption, alongside the snap of her cradling the six-month-old. The photo gained a huge 8,189,385 likes in just a few hours - with fans posting their best wishes to the reality star. 

Loading the player...

"Oh my god she is your twin!! So gorgeous!" one follower wrote, while another said: "Well this wins the internet today. It's TOO cute." On the following photograph, shot in more of a portrait style, Kylie's sisters couldn't resist sending their love either, with Khloe Kardashian writing: "The most gorgeous picture ever!!" and Kim simply posting a line of sweet heart emojis. 

 

my heart

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie certainly didn't scrimp on the celebrations for her landmark birthday, joining the rest of her famous family for a private dinner before heading out to a nightclub to mark her 21st year. As always, she went ultra-glam in two rosy pink outfits for the occasion - choosing a silk mini dress for dinner, and a sparkling bodysuit for the afterparty, which saw live music, a ball pool and inflatables provided for the guests. Now that's a bash!

