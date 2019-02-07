Meghan Markle doula forced to address reports she is working with Duchess She has a connection to Princess Diana, according to reports

With her spring due date looming, the Duchess of Sussex will be putting together her birth plan. Previous reports claimed that Meghan has hired a doula as a well as a midwife to help deliver her baby, but it seems the speculation couldn't be further from the truth. Mother-of-three Lauren Mishcon, the doula in question, has denied the reports, explaining to The Jewish Chronicle: "It’s the result of a Facebook joke on my personal page and a very tenuous connection between my husband's grandfather and Princess Diana. The more I deny it, the more people believe it."

Earlier this week, reports of Meghan's doula surfaced in the press. The report claimed that Lauren has been helping Meghan prepare for the birth and even given Prince Harry advice on how to support his wife during labour. According to the excited chatter on the Doula UK members' website, Lauren joked on a message board: "I'm busy in spring. I could not possibly say."

Meghan is preparing to give birth in the spring

When asked by The Sun last week whether the reports are true, Lauren declined to comment. Her "tenuous" royal connection that she spoke of is that her husband is Oliver Mishcon – the grandson of solicitor Lord Mishcon, whose law firm handled the divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

It may not have come as a surprise if Meghan did choose to employ a doula. The Duchess is known to be a keen fan of yoga, mindfulness and other holistic practices. Doulas are also known as 'birth companions', 'birth coaches' or 'post-birth supporters', providing practical and emotional guidance during labour and beyond - they are not medically trained, but help mums-to-be achieve a positive birth experience.

The report comes as rumours circulate that Meghan will give birth at the Lindo Wing, like the Duchess of Cambridge. It was previously thought that Harry and Meghan would use a hospital closer to their new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, for the birth of their firstborn, but staff at the private maternity ward at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, have been advised not to take holiday in April, sparking speculation that Meghan plans to have her baby there.

Will the royal couple welcome their baby at the Lindo Wing?

The Duke and Duchess will relocate to their newly-renovated property in March, allowing them time to settle in before Meghan’s due date, which she previously said is late April or early May. It has been suggested that Meghan could opt for Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is roughly 16 miles away or a 30-minute drive. It is where Prince Edward’s wife Sophie delivered both of her children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, in 2003 and 2007.

Meanwhile, the exclusive Lindo Wing is almost an hour away and would involve driving through London traffic to get there. But Meghan could be sure of the finest treatment once she arrived; the £6,000-a-night maternity unit offers mums "five-star" treatment, with private rooms and en-suite bathrooms, and treats such as a post-delivery massage or afternoon tea to celebrate the baby’s birth.