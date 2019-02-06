Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shows off baby bump for the first time since announcing pregnancy The Strictly star confirmed her pregnancy last week

Just days after announcing her pregnancy joy, mum-to-be Gemma Atkinson has shared the first snap of her blossoming baby bump. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 34-year-old posted a cute picture of her pet dog closely guarding her tummy. "Guarding his new pack member... Dogs are just wonderful," she wrote in the caption. The Hits Radio presenter is expecting her first baby with her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Gorka Marquez, whom she met in 2017. The couple confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day last year.

Fans rushed to post lovely messages, with one saying: "Aw that's so cute. The dogs will be so protective of your baby." Another wrote: "Mine was the same she would sleep on my belly at every opportunity, dogs are amazing." A third post read: "My cocker spaniel was so protective of me when pregnant and after the babies arrived." Another follower remarked: "Love this! My cat knew I was pregnant before I did!" A fifth fan added: "Dogs have amazing sixth sense."

Last week, Gemma and Gorka shared a picture of their pet dogs - Ollie and Norman - with lovely signposts on their necks to confirm the happy news. Gemma wrote: "And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez." Gorka, 28, added: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez Norm and ollie can't wait to start their big brother duties."

