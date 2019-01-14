Faye Tozer and son Benjamin are inspired by her famous Strictly dance – see photo The doting mum spent quality time with her son ahead of the Strictly tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer has been busy back in the studio with dance partner Giovanni Pernice, as the pair perfect their dance moves ahead of the Strictly tour. So over the weekend, the doting mum enjoyed spending some quality time with her son Benjamin, which saw the pair have fun with filters on Instagram as they posed for photos. It wasn’t long before they found one that replicated Faye's famous theatre and jazz dance on Strictly – with the pair both posing with dark sunglasses and trilby hats. Faye had been awarded 39 points for her show-stopping performance, which saw her and Giovanni dance to Fever by Peggy Lee. All the judges bar Craig Revel-Horwood had awarded Faye full marks, but the infamously tough judge marked Faye down because she moved her sunglasses during the dance.

Faye Tozer and her son

Benjamin was one of Faye's biggest cheerleaders during her time on Strictly, and went to watch his mum perform each week, along with his dad Mick Smith. Towards the end of the show, Faye publically paid tribute to her family for their support, and thanked Mick for being right behind her throughout her Strictly journey. Posting a photograph of them together at the Strictly set, Faye wrote: "Thank you @mick_smith_ for being there to support us every weekend without fail! And thank you for bringing our B down to see me this weekend!! You are the VIP tent legend!" Faye later added: "Thank you to Mr Smith for travelling to Elstree to support us every weekend without fail! And bringing our gorgeous B for some much needed cuddles!"

Faye and Giovanni got to the Strictly final

Over the weekend, Faye opened up about what goes on behind-the-scenes at Strictly during her appearance on Saturday Kitchen. She said: "After your performance you want something and it's usually something stodgy to line your stomachs before the bars. You do a lot of dancing, you're doing a lot of cardio... You're on a high, your adrenaline's pumping, it's been an amazing night whatever's happened. You're catching up with your family and friends, guess who has come to see the show, it's lovely!"

