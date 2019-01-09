Iwan Thomas brings newborn baby home after ten agonising days in hospital The baby boy had been in intensive care

Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas has shared his joy after finally being able to bring his newborn son home. Baby Teddy Ellis had spent ten days in the intensive care unit of the Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton, but on Monday the family returned home.

Iwan shared a gorgeous photo of his son on Instagram, revealing: "After an agonising 10 days I'm delighted to tell you all that Teddy is now out of hospital, once again thank you so much for all of your kind messages, thank you to the brilliant NHS staff at the Princess Anne in Southampton and all the lovely families I met under pretty horrendous circumstances."

Iwan welcomed his son at the end of December

The former Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed his son just before New Year's Eve, calling his baby his "new best friend" and praising his partner for being "amazing". Iwan, 45, also shared the "horrendous" news that Teddy, who arrived early, had to be taken to intensive care due to breathing difficulties.

MORE: Kensington Palace shares gorgeous photos to celebrate Duchess Kate's birthday

A few days later, Iwan revealed that Teddy's health "went downhill pretty fast" but he was recovering and regaining strength. The professional sprinter shared more photos of his son in an incubator, while thanking fans for their positive messages and the NHS staff for their help. "Although he's not totally out of trouble yet a HUGE thank you to the great NHS doctors, nurses and midwifes who do everything in their power to help the sick," Iwan wrote.

His baby boy Teddy had been in intensive care

MORE: Katya Jones and husband Neil go separate ways following festive break

"People are often quick to criticise our health service but trust me they're saving my boy's life and I'm eternally grateful. I've met some truly wonderful families who unfortunately are going through similar journeys here and my heart goes out to them all. Although some days are dark try to believe in the power of positive thinking, keep strong, keep believing and keep fighting."

Make sure you never miss a CELEBRITY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.